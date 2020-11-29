What Will Your Baby’s Eye and Hair Color Be?

First of all, prospective parents want their children to be healthy, and then the baby’s eye and hair color becomes a matter of curiosity. Because the baby’s eye color and hair color will accompany him throughout his life. There is a simple calculation method for the answer to the question of how to understand baby eye color and hair color.

Especially in expectant parents with different eyes and hair colors, how the baby’s hair and eye color will be is one of the most curious issues. All family members want the baby to be born healthy first and then to look like them inside and the biggest indicator of this is the baby’s eye color and hair color. Babies are born with the generally expected eye and hair color, but sometimes it can be a big surprise.

Scientists have been making observations on baby eye and hair color for many years. As a result of these observations, a simple calculation method emerged. It is possible to get the answer to the question of how to understand the baby’s hair and eye color with this calculation made on the eyes and hair color of the mother and father. Although the possibility of surprise is always hidden, you can find out what your child’s hair and eye color will be with a general calculation.

What will my baby’s eye color be?

If the mother and father have brown eyes;

75% Brown Eye

6.25% Blue Eye

18.75% Green Eye

If the mother and father have blue eyes;

99% Blue Eye

1% Green Eye

0% Brown Eye

If the mother and father have green eyes;

75% Green Eye

24% Blue Eye

1% Brown Eye

If the mother and father have blue and brown eyes;

50% Blue Eye

50% Brown Eye

0% Green Eye

If the mother and father have green and brown eyes;

12.5% ​​Blue Eye

50% Brown Eye

37.5% Green Eye

If the mother and father have green and blue eyes;

50% Blue Eye

50% Green Eye

0% Brown Eye

How are eye colors calculated in babies?

Although the eye colors in humans are generally collected in 3 basic groups as blue, green and brown, we can talk about 23 eye colors in total with different shades. However, it would be more correct to talk about three basic eye colors as they are described as blue, green and brown at first sight.

As a result of scientific observations, it has been observed that each eye color has a different dominance over the other. Accordingly, considering the prevalence of mother and father’s eye colors over each other, it is possible to calculate which eye color the baby will have. Of the three basic eye colors, blue is the predominant eye color. The second most dominant eye color is brown, and the third least dominant eye color is green. With a quick calculation based on this situation, the eye color of the baby to be born can be estimated.

Of course, there is an allele gene factor that should not be forgotten at this point. There is also a non-dominant gene in the allele gene, which means that the genes from the mother and father combine to form the gene in the individual. The non-dominant gene in the allele gene may occur with a small chance. So a baby can dominantly possess a non-dominant gene from his father’s grandfather.

The reason for 23 different eye colors is the other color components that make up the three main eye colors. For example; brown color consists of black, red and yellow, and green color consists of blue and yellow. The three main eye colors can have different tones depending on the less and more of these components.

In what month is the eye color permanent in babies?

The eye colors of all newborn babies are seen similarly, as blue and dark blue. The reason for this situation, which can be deceptive in predicting eye color, is that newborn babies do not have color cells in their eyes. The color seen in a newborn baby’s eye is just a reflection of light.

Eye color in babies can only be mentioned after 6 months. In general, an eye color develops and becomes permanent in babies between 6 and 12 months. After this period, no change in the eye color of babies is observed, with exceptions. To summarize, it would be best to wait for a baby to reach the age of 1 to understand exactly what the eye color is.

What will your baby’s hair color be?

Just like the baby’s eye color, it is possible to make a calculation based on the hair color of the mother and father and the dominance of these colors. We can generally divide human hair as black, brown, blond and red. Of course, there will be general tonal differences between them.

Since black is the dominant hair color, if the hair color of either mother or father is black, the child’s hair is likely to be black. The second dominant color is brown. Although there is a high probability that the hair of the baby’s baby with blonde and brown hair colors is brown, the possibility of blonde hair should not be underestimated.

The only possibility for your baby to have blonde hair is that both the mother and the father have blonde hair. It is difficult to say that red is dominant or not dominant for hair color that we can call red, orange. However, we can say that it will be more dominant if the allele is found in the gene in a dominant or non-dominant way and combines with the yellow hair gene.

According to geneticist Elisa Cinelli, human hair color can change in infancy, childhood, adolescence until adulthood. A baby born with light blond or red hair may turn black in the first six months or in my childhood and adolescence. So those who say I was blonde when I was little may be telling the truth.

In short, how is baby eye and hair color calculated?

To summarize the details we have explained; The most dominant colors in eye color are blue, brown and green, respectively. The most dominant colors in hair color are black, brown, yellow and red, respectively. Baby eye and hair color is generally shaped according to the most dominant color.

One should not forget the allele gene factor, which means that the genes from the mother and father combine to form the gene in the individual. Although not dominant, you may encounter minor surprises, if not always, in baby eye and hair color due to the eye and hair color genes in the allele gene. It has even been seen that this surprise factor comes from two or three generations ago.

Whether girl, boy, blue-eyed, dark-haired, but whatever it is, let every mother and father have a healthy offspring first. With the simple calculation method we have explained, you can get the answer to the question of how to understand the eye and hair color before your baby is born. If genome studies continue like this, maybe in the coming years, eye and hair color may even become the features that will be chosen by the parents.



