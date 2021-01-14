What will the relationship be between April and Ethan?

Chicago Med has returned to NBC after nearly two months of hiatus and then an additional week of delay, and the episode titled “Do You Know Your Way Home?” It prepared Med’s doctors and nurses for some dramatic stories.

When Ethan (Brian Tee) tried to settle into his job as ER manager at the most stressful time imaginable to take over the department, he faced resistance from April (Yaya DaCosta), and that conflict is nowhere near. decide.

In fact, it’s going to get very personal and April won’t even be Ethan’s (Brian Tee) sole source of stress in the ER, with some of the biggest return dramas for this year coming from Ethan pulling April out of her job in COVID room and April (Yaya DaCosta) definitely not happy about it, Chicago Med showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov discussed what the changes mean for their relationship.

“Then she saw that he takes her out of the COVID-19 room because she can’t stay there that long because she’s too dangerous.”

“From the beginning, that causes stress and conflict between the couple but then there will be some other problems with the way you have to deal with staff who are not performing the way you expect,” confessed showrunner Andrew Schneider.

“And it will get very personal, thanks to a story with Noah, her brother,” added Diane Frolov.

Both April and Ethan had some valid points in their arguments. While Ethan (Brian Tee) had wanted to return April (Yaya DaCosta) to the relative safety of the ER during Chicago Med season 6, he also needed her back for very pragmatic budget reasons that had nothing to do with it. with your feelings.

As for April, her work in the COVID room has been meaningful to her, but the decision about her future there was ultimately left to Ethan and the conflict appears to become very personal with Noah’s return instead of improving. .

On the other hand, Chicago Med showrunner Diane Frolov revealed that April will return to the COVID-19 room after this episode, but not full-time and will instead rotate schedules. In turn, the conflict with April reluctantly returning to the ER, thankfully, resulted in Ethan and April along with Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt) saving a girl who had been abducted.

But the problems are not going to go away because April will not be the only source of stress for him, remember that Noah Sexton, played by Roland Buck III, was last seen in the second half of the fifth season of Chicago Med that is interrupted in the spring. His return to Med in season 6 might not be a happy homecoming if it results in even more conflict between April and now ED boss Ethan.

Ethan (Brian Tee) is apparently facing some powerful challenges in the new year, and April or Will won’t necessarily help him, with Will (Nick Gehlfuss) focusing on his clinical trial rather than exclusively ER work. In a twist few might have seen before Season 6, Will and April (Yaya DaCosta) will join forces in an effort that could widen their divisions with Ethan.