What will the plot DLC for Big Xenoblade Chronicles 3 actually be like

The Japanese role-playing game Xenoblade Chronicles 3 by Monolith Soft, released on July 29, includes waves of Expansion Pass DLC that will become available over the next year and a half, the most notable of which is the fourth wave, which includes a new story and is officially released by December. 31, 2023. Given the time gap between now and the release date of the fourth DLC, fans can expect not to receive details about the content in the near future, but given the tidbits of information from a recent interview, players can speculate about the size of its content.

Developer Genki Yokota on this third, but not the last game Xenoblade Chronicles stated that a new story will be added at the end of the Expansion Pass, which they plan to make as large in terms of content as Xenoblade. Chronicles 2: Torn – DLC “Golden Country”. Torna DLC is a new XBC 2 story that tells about the life of the main characters of this game about 490 years ago, and has a file size of 3.2 GB, which leads to about a 20-hour game in time.

According to an interview with Nintendo, Monolith Soft aimed for a minimum acceptable amount of content (content added out of necessity for the sake of the story world), which includes the infernal character design of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The volume of content also exceeds the volume of XBC 1 and XBC 2. Yokota also mentioned that they inadvertently increased the XC3 base game because it included everything they wanted, but as with the Torna story in XBC 2 (which was originally conceptualized as part of the base game), some content had to be postponed to save budget and deadlines. Thus, it is quite reasonable that the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story DLC turns out to be even larger than 3.2 GB Torna, given the difference in proportions between both games and the size of their files, if some content did not get into the base XC3 game. .

The developers of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 have content standards for DLC

As for what will contribute to the increased volume of the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass story DLC, senior director Tetsuya Takahashi said, “We always ask ourselves if there are other ways to achieve greater player satisfaction, and by researching and developing a variety of ideas, we will eventually determine the appropriate amount of content.” Thus, the story DLC may have more plot and game content than a variety of maps or animations, which Takahashi believes will cease to impress players after the initial pleasure.

Based on the volume of downloadable content of Torna — The Golden Country for XBC 2 and the views of Monolith Soft developers about the content, the plot downloadable content for XBC 3 can occupy at least 3.2 GB. Judging by the track record of the game studio with XBC 2 and Torna, it may be bigger. Fans will have to wait maybe a whole year before any details come out before the December 31, 2023 deadline, but they can probably rest assured that the Xenoblade Chronicles 3 story DLC won’t be scarce.