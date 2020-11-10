What will reveal about Kate in season 5 of the drama

Fans got what they waited for for so long, season 5 of the family drama This Is Us, returned to the screens on October 27 as promised by NBC.

Recall that the production of the new season of the Pearson family series, This Is Us, was halted in March as a result of the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

However, the crew and cast returned to the film set in September, to shoot the scenes for the long-awaited episodes of the newly launched This Is Us season 5.

Fans are aware that the new installment of This Is Us came loaded with drama and plenty of revelations. The emotional rollercoaster that series creator Dan Fogelman promised has finally arrived, and it appears the surprises will continue to shock viewers.

Many This Is Us fans will recall that last June the actress who plays Kate, Chrissy Metz, said in an interview that something new will be revealed about her character and that she will deal with trauma and trauma in season five. history of the past that not even her husband Toby knows.

Then in November 2020, Metz was in an interview with Live with Kelly and Ryan to discuss the new season. The actress also delved into her character’s upcoming arc and when fans can see it unfold in This Is Us. This is what the actress said:

“There is a story that is going to end very soon. It’s something no one knows Kate has struggled with. Dan Fogelman called and said, ‘How do you feel about bringing this up?’ And I said, ‘I think it’s necessary, it’s really important.

“There are many people who have experienced it and feel lost in the whole process. So this is something Toby doesn’t even know, a lot of people don’t know about Kate. It is challenging. But I think it’s really important. We will see him very soon at the beginning of the season. “



