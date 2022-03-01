What Will March Bring To The Crypto Market: Bitcoin (BTC) What Happens This Month?

Bitcoin (BTC) is doing what was expected for a long time and managed to reach $ 43,500. On the one hand, while turmoil continues in the macro market, on the other hand, it is seen that BTC/USD has increased by 15%. The crypto market, which is affected by the situation of traditional markets, continues to give good signals despite all the challenging conditions. Experts think that for Bitcoin (BTC), the leading giant of the crypto market, a rally can go beyond recovery, but at the same time, it is necessary to wait for the developments in March.

What Will March Bring?

Experts still argue that March is an important month for both the traditional and crypto market, highlighting market volatility. Saying that March comes with important variable parameters, experts state that this month is one of the months that will most affect the traditional and crypto markets during the year. In addition, experts report that an especially uncertain macro ground awaits the markets, and it is difficult to predict what will happen next in the price movements of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies after this process. In other words, experts take an uncertain mood as critical variables emerge in the local market.

Despite everything, Bitcoin (BTC) starts March in a good form and delights its investors with its price rise. On the other hand, experts argue that March is the month of giant changes and warns investors to be careful. In addition, with the developments in the world agenda, experts focus on annual openness. Therefore, experts recommend that investors take instant approaches with daily monitoring, that everything can change at any moment and that everyone should wait and see.

Should We Wait In The Short Term?

Although Bitcoin (BTC) showed a bullish stance in February, experts state that they could not see the short-term future of Bitcoin and that March could be full of surprises. While the Russia-Ukraine war continues, the US Federal Reserve is expected to make a decision on interest rate hikes this month. With these two developments being uncertain yet, experts warn investors not to make aggressive cryptocurrency transactions.

Along with Bitcoin, most other cryptocurrencies are also on the rise, but the most notable is Terra (LUNA). The best-performing LUNA among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap, has increased by 15% in the last 24 hours. Looking at the last 7 days, LUNA; With an increase of approximately 20%, the crypto market deserves the crown of growth.