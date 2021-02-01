What will happen? Will the new season be divided into two?

The popular Outlander series will soon begin production on its season 6, but rumors have begun that it could be divided into two parts to end the show.

As confirmed by popular Outlander lead actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, Season 6 will begin filming very soon.

Many series have had their final seasons interrupted due to increased restrictions necessary to maintain filming security. Although Starz has confirmed that Outlander will have 12 episodes in its season 6.

But, another of the questions that have arisen is, if the program will be divided into two parts to culminate Outlander with its season 6.

Not much is known about the sixth season so far, other than that it will be primarily based on Diana Gabaldon’s sixth novel, “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” “A Breath of Snow and Ashes.”

The only thing confirmed so far is the number of episodes and that it will be focused on the years before the revolutionary war in the United States, in which the Frasers will be involved.