What will happen to Todd and Julie Christie’s children if they end up in prison after being convicted of bank fraud?

The trial of Todd and Julie Chrisley in Atlanta in the last few weeks (on charges related to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, tax evasion and obstruction of justice) played out quite dramatically. While the witnesses were speaking in the case, Todd was accused by an accomplice of a gay love affair, and his daughter’s testimony allegedly angered the jury so much that they exploded in court. Nevertheless, the biggest bombshell was the final guilty verdict of the couple, handed down on June 7. They plan to appeal the decision, but if they end up in jail for their crimes, fans are wondering what will happen to the younger children who are currently in their custody.

In total, the family has four adult children (two from a previous marriage) and one younger son, 16-year-old Grayson Chrisley. The Chrisley family is also raising their 9-year-old granddaughter, Chloe, after her father abused psychoactive substances. At the moment, Todd and Julie are on bail until the sentencing date in October, after which they can receive up to 30 years in prison. This poses a serious problem for Grayson and Chloe’s future if their guardians are ordered to serve any such sentence at the same time. In this possible outcome, former federal prosecutor David Haas said In Touch,

Depending on the availability of a family, sometimes children will be raised by close family members if both parents receive a prison sentence.

The lawyer noted that the court may take into account minors when sentencing parents or guardians. In general, there are no absolute guarantees of what can happen. If Todd and Julia Chrisley have to go to jail at the same time, then most likely either nanny Faye (Todd’s 78-year-old mother) or one of the older siblings will take custody of the two younger children.

Another possibility is that if they are given relatively short sentences, then Todd Chrisley may be allowed to serve his sentence first so that Julie can still look after these children, and then she would fulfill her will after his release (or vice versa). . We know of at least one other case of reality TV stars where it happened: The Real Housewives of Teresa and Joe Giudice from New Jersey.

In 2013, the couple faced the same charges as Chrisley for conspiring to commit bank fraud. However, in the end, the Judics decided to make a plea deal with the prosecutor’s office, as a result of which Teresa received only 15 months in prison, and Joe – 41 months. The courts allowed them to postpone their sentences due to their four young daughters staying at home, so Joe surrendered after Teresa’s release after less than a year in prison.

There is also the added complexity of how Chrisley’s conviction could affect their successful shows on the US network. The rest of season 9 of “Chrisley Knows Best” is still scheduled to be released this month, but the tenth season, which was given the green light before the bank fraud trial, is reportedly in limbo. Which, in turn, may mean a delay for the next season of the spin-off for adult children “Rusty Chrisley”, which received the green light. However, perhaps the network will handle the situation, as Bravo did for Teresa Giudice during season 6 and 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

We repeat, however, that Todd and Julia Chrisley’s circumstances are slightly different (that is, more serious), given that in the past they were accused of defrauding banks in the amount of more than $ 60 million to recoup their huge monthly expenses. We will keep you updated with the latest news as the family awaits an official verdict.

The premiere of the 9th season of “Chrisley knows best” will take place on June 23 on the USA network as part of the TV program for 2022.