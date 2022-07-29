What will happen to the ISS after Russia’s planned exit?

Russia’s recent statements about leaving the ISS have cast doubt on the future of the long-running space station. For months, the Russian space agency Roscosmos has threatened to end its role on the space station in response to sanctions imposed on the country after the invasion of Ukraine. In a series of social media posts in early April, the former head of the Russian space program, Dmitry Rogozin, threatened to terminate the Russian mission if the United States, the European Union and Canada did not lift sanctions against Russian enterprises. Since then, Rogozin has been replaced by former Deputy Prime Minister Borisov, and experts hoped that Roscosmos would put aside political disputes in the interests of scientific progress.

The ISS, whose crew has been continuously serviced since November 2000, is one of the most successful multinational scientific associations in history. In January of this year, NASA announced plans to continue operating the station until 2030, when the ISS will be deliberately taken out of orbit and plunged into the Pacific Ocean. However, this plan depends on the continued participation of other space station partners who previously agreed to participate in the project until 2024. Although partners such as the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) and the European Space Agency (ESA) expressed enthusiasm for the continuation of the projects, the participation of Roscosmos was less certain.

On Tuesday, a series of comments from the newly appointed Director General of Roscosmos indicated that Russia plans to withdraw from the project “after 2024.” While a series of conversations between NASA and Roscosmos officials in the following days revealed that Russia intends to keep astronauts aboard the ISS until its own space station is operational sometime in 2028 (via Reuters), the exchange of views did little to reduce tensions between the warring parties. staff.

Russian cooperation is important for the ISS

Photo via NASA-ISS

Without Russia’s participation, it would be incredibly difficult to keep the ISS in orbit. Russia has full control and legal authority over the 17 ISS modules it manages. These modules are necessary for the operation of the space station. NASA notes that Russia “provides all the engines for the International Space Station used for station reloading, orientation control, clogging prevention maneuvers and possible de-orbiting operations by the Russian segment, Russian propulsion systems and the Progress cargo spacecraft.” If the Russians leave before the planned decommissioning of the space station, it will destroy the future plans of the ISS.

The Space Station remains a valuable place of scientific discovery and multinational cooperation, as well as one of the last remnants of warmer relations between Russia and the United States. NASA is hosting its annual International Space Station Research and Development conference this week, which coincides with the release of its report “The Benefits of the International Space Station for Humanity in 2022.” Whether the ISS partners will be able to continue these studies depends on how this story develops. in the coming weeks. The Council, which controls the management of the station, is due to meet on July 28 to discuss the formalization of agreements on the continuation of cooperation on the ISS until 2030.