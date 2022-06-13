What will happen to Kimiko in the third season of “Boys”?

Attention! Ahead of the spoilers of the 4th season of the 3rd season of “Boys”

What awaits Kimiko in the future after the 4th episode of the 3rd season of “Boys”? Kimiko’s backstory, played by Karen Fukuhara, is one of the most tragic moments in “Boys” — no small feat considering what we know about the past of Butcher, MM and Huey. Torn from her peaceful life and forced to become a child soldier by the Shining Light Liberation Army, Kimiko was brought to the United States and forcibly introduced to Compound-V. Quite by chance, the Boys freed Kimiko during the investigation of human trafficking in Wout, and since then everyone except the Butcher has become her friends.

In the third season of “Boys,” Kimiko joins her dysfunctional team on a mission in Russia, hunting for the weapons supposedly responsible for suppressing the legendary boy soldier. Instead, they find the Boy Soldier himself-and with a nuclear upgrade. Released from his Weapon-X chamber, the Soldier immediately (seemingly out of control) releases a red explosion from his chest. Kimiko protects Frenchy from certain death, but breaks through the nearest wall. Although such attacks usually don’t stop her, these famous regeneration abilities amazingly fail, and Kimiko begins to bleed profusely like a normal non-soup…

Even deprived of her gifts, Kimiko’s death from the explosion of a Soldier in season 3 of “Boys” is very unlikely. Killing Karen Fukuhara’s character so suddenly would be a disservice after The Boys worked hard to elevate Kimiko above the stereotypical model of a “silent, deadly Asian woman.” Shortening her story at this early stage would unravel all this development and growth, and for what purpose? Make the boy soldier look dangerous? Kimiko may leave with severe injuries, but don’t expect the “Magnificent Five-Year Plan” to be her last appearance in The Boys. In addition, The Boys’ showrunner Eric Kripke exclusively told Screen Rant that Kimiko’s journey is among his most favorite storylines in the third season. If she had died in episode 4 or 5, the journey wouldn’t have been that big…

Is Kimiko dying in the boys’ comics?

Kimiko Karen Fukuhara may be safe (as safe as anyone can be in the superhero hell of The Boys), but there is a precedent for her. As the end of the last arc of The Boys comics approaches, Billy Butcher has finally killed his nemesis and avenged Becca, but continues his crusade against the superspecies until every last entity of the Compound-V is destroyed. Anticipating that his allies will make an effort to stop him (of course, they also used Compound-V), Butcher kills his teammates. The massacre involves Frenchy and a Woman who are investigating the CIA files at the boys’ headquarters when Frenchy notices a hidden bomb planted by Billy Butcher. The building explodes, both are still inside, and Frenchy finally confesses his love to a Woman, while a stunned Huey can only watch the flames outside.

The finale of Kimiko’s comic — death at the hands of a raging Billy Butcher — makes her departure in the 4th episode of the 3rd season of “Boys” even more unlikely. Compared to her initial ending, falling after a single shot to the torso from a Boy Soldier could only be considered a disappointment.

Why Kimiko’s Healing Power Doesn’t Work

If Kimiko survives the third season of “Boys,” she won’t necessarily walk away unscathed. For as yet unconfirmed reasons, the regenerative abilities that could previously remove a bullet from Kimiko’s brain are now not activated. The strange nature of the Soldier’s explosion is almost certainly to blame. We know that patriotically feeble-minded Jensen Ackles did not have such energy power before he was captured, so Russian experiments conducted on him between the 1980s and the 2020s should have changed his biology. Perhaps, trying to neutralize the Boy Soldier’s Compound-V, scientists gave him the opportunity to disable the superpowers of others. This would mean that Kimiko would become an ordinary woman as soon as the red explosion hit her.

The big question is whether the effect is permanent or temporary. The energy wave of the Boy Soldier simply gives the victims a Connection-a Vacation, or does it completely deprive them of all abilities forever? Considering that Kimiko is the first character we’ve seen struck by the energy of a Boy Soldier in season 3 of Boys, it’s too early to tell. Having said that, The Boys do not hide that Kimiko is unhappy as super, perceiving herself as a “monster” both during the Russian mission and in the earlier scene of “death by dildos”. Lowering Kimiko to the Boys’ level might not have been such a drastic change.