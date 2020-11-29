What will happen next week with Kayla and Tripp?

Spoilers for Days of our Lives next week, Nov. 30-Dec. 4, have Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) talking about Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) pushing Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) into a bad place. .

Some previews show that Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) teamed up to destroy Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson). So Xander heads to Statesville to see Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), thinking he has answers.

Of course, Kristen does, but it seems unlikely that she will give them to Xander, some spoilers from Days of our Lives hint. Meanwhile, Sarah stalks Philip, but is arrested. Then later in the week, Sarah convinces Xander to arrange a breakup so she can try to get closer to him on DOOL.

On the other hand, in Days of our Lives they put red flags for Claire Brady (Isabel Durant) over Charlie Dale (Mike Manning). He comforted Claire after her parents’ wedding broke out and she found out that Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) cheated on her. That turned into a heated kiss, so Charlie is confident.

In the latest #DAYS, Steve and Kayla argue again about Tripp, who overhears. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/QWV6d9AyNk — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) November 17, 2020

However, in the next week’s episodes of Days of our Lives, Claire may also find comfort with Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson). And that will scare Charlie, who wants to know who Ben is to her. Of course, she will explain, but the intern already seems too territorial about Claire. In addition, she has internal demons, as the actor previously confessed in an interview.

Next week on DOOL, Kayla Brady is at her limit with Tripp Dalton. The DNA test sealed it and Kayla tells Steve Johnson to fire Tripp. Steve doesn’t like that and believes in Tripp, but Kayla is adamant, Kayla Brady seems to be giving Steve an ultimatum of “Tripp Dalton or me”.

The saboteurs of Days of our Lives predict that Steve will not respond kindly to Kayla’s demands and wants to protect her son. Also, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) snaps and holds Tripp at gunpoint. That leads to the reveal of Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) to save him but Kayla Brady won’t stop until he’s gone even though her test is wrong on him.

Another thing that could come down to the question of Tripp’s DNA test and the result of his paternity test. Recall how Kayla Brady pushes Tripp Dalton out the door, annoying Steve Johnso when suddenly, with Ava out of hiding, Kayla’s son, Joey Johnson (James Lastovic), is free, complicating Tripp’s problems.



