What Will Happen In Bitcoin Price? Analysts Announced

Bitcoin (BTC) has been on the rise for several days. The crypto currency was $ 11,788 at the time of writing. While some of the analysts are waiting for a correction in BTC, others think that the cryptocurrency will rise further.

Mike McGlone, a senior commodity analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, made a prediction about the expected rise in Bitcoin. Master analyst McGlone stated that the leading cryptocurrency will rise to $ 13,000.

What Will Happen in the Short Term?

Popular analyst Crypto Michael made statements about what will happen in Bitcoin in the short term. The veteran analyst stated that he is very hopeful about the future of the cryptocurrency, but it will not bullish in the short term. Michael said:

“I feel very good about the future of cryptocurrency, but I don’t think it will rise in the short term as things move in resistance zones.”

