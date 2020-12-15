What will happen if Brianna meets her half-brother William?

The production of season 6 of Outlander begins in early 2021, which keeps all fans of the series waiting, but above all to know what will happen to Brianna when she meets her half brother, William.

Remember that during the fifth season of Outlander, Brianna and Roger, tried to return to the future to which they belong, but they did not succeed. This means that he will at least get a chance to meet his half brother William.

Jamie explained to his daughter Brianna, how he became William’s father, after the 20 years that he was separated from Claire. The news surprised her, but she accepted it, something that prompted her to research him in the future.

Now that Brianna and Roger failed to return to the future, she has the opportunity to meet him, but it seems that she will do so in the middle of the US war of independence.

Brianna’s actress herself, Sophie Skelton, spoke about her excitement about meeting the actor and his character, for a character reunion:

“I think it will be very exciting to work with the actor who plays Willie, because I don’t know how old he is right now.”

“It’s always fun working with someone new on set.

“But mostly obviously now that Brianna and Roger are stuck in the past, it just means there will be more Fraser time, which is always fun because like I said before, the season is always packed … but when in fact , we have some family time, it’s always a lot of fun. ”

“I hope there will be more scenes from Brianna, Jamie and Claire, because they are always great to film.”

The war of independence of the United States will have a great blow for all the inhabitants of Fraser Ridge, since by agreements that Jamie made previously, he must participate, although he does not like the idea.

But, betrayals of Jamie to the English empire are expected, something that could have certain consequences for all the Frasers.

According to Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan, Outlander season 6 will begin production in early 2021, to see its premiere in mid-March or April 2021.



