What Will Be the Situation After March Interest Rates?

Analytical firm Glassnode reports that the crypto market will face uncertain consequences as the Fed raises interest rates in March. However, it seems that crypto money investors are experiencing a period of anxiety and are protected from taking risks against increases. Most investors cancel their futures trades. With this trend, investors take a cautious approach that is protected against risks.

The Status of BTC Despite Everything

Fundstrat executive Tom Lee admits traditional investors are facing tough times. He told CNBC on Feb. 14 that losing money is guaranteed in the coming times and it is inevitable that investors will turn their stocks towards crypto.

Experts also say that Bitcoin’s price increases outweigh its declines, although investors state that the Fed is avoiding the risks before the interest rate hike. In the past three weeks, Bitcoin (BTC) has reached a break of $42,900. At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $43,991. Experts think that Bitcoin will continue at more stable levels until March. Due to the fact that the US dollar has a wide impact around the world, experts also say that it is unclear how investors will act after this decision.

Investors Avoid Risk

Experts say that the cautious behavior of crypto investors shows that investors do not expect a significant rise until the end of 2022. Investors especially avoid futures transactions in this process. The annual premium on futures is currently reported as 6%. This annual premium increases with the amount of money investors can risk for futures trading. In other words, the higher the risk, the higher the premium. However, while the Fed’s interest rate announcement is expected, investors are shelving these risks for now.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry high volatility and therefore risk, and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.