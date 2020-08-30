What will be the legacy of the pandemic in our routines?

Although we are in the middle of a pandemic – with high altitudes here and there – and suffering greatly from it, we know that everything will pass one day. It may be that scientists find a way to eradicate the new coronavirus, that a vaccine is actually produced, or that an effective treatment is developed against the action of Sars-CoV-2. What we do not know is how this whole situation can transform our routines after everything is “normalized”. But there are already some predictions, obviously!

New normal

According to an interesting article published by the BBC, professionals from various fields have already started to anticipate changes – and rethink processes and elements that are part of our daily lives, but that will have to undergo adjustments. One of the most evident aspects is the permanent migration from face-to-face work to the home office and, with this movement, the transition of companies to smaller commercial spaces.

According to the BBC, the bet is that companies leave large offices and that employees start to perform their activities 4 days a week in their homes and go to business addresses only once, to participate in meetings or resolve issues. These trips to work, in fact, should be organized so that employees arrive and return to their homes at different times to avoid crowds, both in public transport (for those who use) and in the company.

Possibilities for the future

There is also a prediction that the pandemic will drive the advancement of various technologies in use – and in development – to prevent people from touching the most varied surfaces. Thus, perhaps tools such as heat sensors, facial recognition cameras and voice devices will replace digital readers, badges, cards and other systems in use today to allow access to buildings and commercial spaces, and robots will take the place of humans. at entrances and receptions.

In addition, space occupancy is likely to become limited – meaning that coworking and open-concept offices will undergo serious overhauls – and button-operated devices, such as switches and elevators, for example, may lose traditional panels and gain elements that dispense with touch.

In addition, door handles, cabinet and drawer handles, handrails and utensils that are touched quite frequently should preferably be replaced by copper parts, as this element has a germicidal action. Furniture, benches and work surfaces can be made with antimicrobial materials and easy to clean.

What is expected is that ventilation and air filtration systems are rethought – and another possibility is that sensors and readers are installed in public spaces to detect the presence of pathogens. Still, it is possible for wearables to gain more space and help with risk monitoring.

Evidently, these transformations and the development of new technologies take time and – almost always – require large investments. Considering that we are diving into a period of strong recession, conquering this safer world will be quite a challenge. Not to mention that humans are social creatures and need to live, interact and touch; therefore, the exercise of predicting the impacts that the “new normal” will cause, besides being interesting, is extremely necessary.



