What will be on Disney+ in October 2022?

In October, Disney+ will bring a lot of new things to the streaming service and, fortunately, some Disney classics.

The last few months have been great for Disney+ if you’ve mainly used the streaming service to watch the original Marvel and Star Wars series. television, and many more films that have not yet been released on the platform.

October is likely to be a month that will make almost everyone happy, as there is no shortage of Marvel and Star Wars, and the new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and Andor, which were launched on Disney+ in September, will run all month, but it also has great classic Disney content.

On October 5, both seasons of “Zorro,” the classic black-and-white Disney adventure series that aired on ABC from 1957 to 1959, will be released. This makes the series one of the oldest series available on Disney+, and for fans of the Disney classics, this is a long-awaited addition.

Monday, October 3rd

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)

Wednesday, October 5th

Puppy Buddies (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

The World of Taste with Big Mo Cason (S1)

Zombies: The Mystery of the Monster Addison (short films) (S1)

Zorro (S1)

Zorro (S2)

Shipwreck Hunters in Australia — Season 1 Premiere — All Episodes available

Andor – Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Episode 202 “Beyond the Edge”

Thursday, October 6th

Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney – Episode 8

Friday, October 7th

Calling All Monsters, music video (short)

Drum Line

Werewolf at night

Monday, October 10th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live)

Wednesday, October 12

, The Greenery of the Big City (C3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the Beautiful (C1, C2, C3, C4)

Ultraviolet and Black Scorpion (C1, 6 episodes)

Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere – Broadcast of all episodes

Andor – Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Episode 203 “Classic Coach”

Thursday, October 13th

Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney – Episode 9

Friday, October 14th

Into the forest (singing version)

New mutants

The second half of October is also a long-awaited combination of old and new. We will see a new series of animated short films “Star Wars” “Tales of the Jedi”, which will appear on Disney+. and along with this, there will be all four seasons of The Bear in the Big Blue House, a children’s series created in collaboration with The Jim Henson Company, which is fondly remembered by those who grew up with him.

Monday, October 17th

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live)

Tuesday, October 18

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live)

Wednesday, October 19

Bakery in Alice’s Wonderland (C1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven House: (C5, 8 series)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Paul (S21)

Impressive Spider-Man (S1)

Angry Tuna (S11)

Andor – Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Episode 204 “Draft Day”

Friday, October 21st

Hall of Villains

Monday, October 24

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live)

Wednesday, October 26

“Star Wars: Stories about the Jedi” — premiere — all short films online

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t Do – Episode 1-2

Benedict’s Mysterious Society — Season 2 Premiere — Episode 201 “Dangerous Journey” and Episode 202 “Light Chop”

Andor – Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers — Episode 205 “The Cherry on the Cake”

Friday, October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Squeak

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Live

Monday, October 31

Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8 (Live)

We can only hope that October will be the start of a new trend on Disney+, and that more classic Disney content will be released along with brand new content. The company is preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, so perhaps the best time than now is to celebrate and release a lot of material about the early years of Disney.