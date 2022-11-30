What Will Be on Disney+ in December 2022?

The year 2022 has almost come to an end, which means that we have the last month of Disney+ content to enjoy before the new year. It was an uneven year: some months brought a lot of new content, while other months seemed to be scraping from the bottom of the barrel. The quality of the original shows was good, but the amount of missing content from the Disney library is still great. But in general, a subscription to Disney+ is worth it.

“Star Wars” and “Marvel” have contributed this year, so as for the original Disney+ series, the year will end with a series of sequels to Lucasfilm’s classic “Willow” and a new series of sequels to the popular “Treasures of the Nation.” And, of course, in connection with Christmas, we will see new festive content, including a musical special from Pentatonix and (it can be found in the “Extras” section) a version of Muppet Christmas Carol, including the famous cut song. Here’s everything else that should arrive in December.

Friday, December 2

Akashinga: The Brave Ones

Heroes of the Mediterranean

Patagonia Wings

The Territory

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Pentatonix: Around the World for the Holidays

Wednesday, December 7

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

Animal Fight Night (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Beyond Magic with DMC (S1)

Botswana (S1)

Gigantosaurus (S3, 8 episodes)

Raven’s Home (S5, 2 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S1, 1 episode)

The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season Finale – Episode 208 “A Two-Way Street”

The Santa Clauses – Episode 5 “Chapter Five: Across the Yule-Verse”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 8

Willow – Episode 3

Thursday, December 8

Solo Amor Y Mil Canciones – Premiere

Friday, December 9

Area 51: The CIA’s Secret

CMA Country Christmas

Ocean’s Breath

Shark vs. Tuna

Retrograde

Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage?

Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again

Wednesday, December 14

Alaska’s Deadliest (S1)

Broken Karaoke (Shorts) (S1, 1 episode)

Drain the Oceans (S5)

The Great Christmas Light Fight (S10)

The Owl House (S3, 1 episode)

Positive Energy (S1)

National Treasure: Edge of History – Episode 1 “I’m a Ghost”, Episode 2 “The Treasure Map”

The Santa Clauses – Episode 6 “Chapter Six: A Christmas to Remember”

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t! – Episode 9

Willow – Episode 4

The Willow and National Treasure series will continue until December and until the new year. The second half of the month will include interesting content for music lovers. “If These Walls Could Sing” is an original special edition of Disney+ (opens in new tab), which tells the story of the iconic Abbey Road Studio. Right after Christmas, we will see the broadcast of a special Hollywood Bowl show dedicated to Encanto music, about a year after the film hit the streaming service and conquered the world.