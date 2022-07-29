What will be on Disney+ in August 2022?

At this point, it seems pretty clear that the main difference between the “good” month on Disney+ and the good month is whether the new Star Wars or Marvel series is being replaced. The difference between a good month and a great month is whether you get a new Star Wars or Marvel series, and whether you get both. According to this indicator, August 2022 will be a great month for Disney thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney At Law and Andor.

But that’s not all the streaming service will add in August. While Disney+ is significantly lacking in the amount of new content, one cannot complain about the quality of the content that will appear.

Only in the first week of August, the premiere of the Pixar Lightyear cartoon will take place on Disney+. The film struggled in theaters, so it will be interesting to see how the audience, like Encanto before him, just waited for the premiere in streaming mode. In addition, we will see several versions of the popular “Sing-Along” movies that will be added as separate variants.

Wednesday, August 3rd

The Bakery in Alice’s Wonderland (C1, 5 episodes) Ghost and Molly McGee (C1, 5 episodes) LightyearMarvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Ms. Marvelmusic for High School Students: Musical: TV Series – Episode 302 “Into the Unknown”

Friday, August 5th

The Lion King (2019) (Sing-Along Version)The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (Sing-Along Version)Old DogsLEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation

Wednesday, August 10th

Bluey (S3, 25 episodes) Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge (S1)I Am Groot- Premiere – All Shorting StreamingHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 303 “The Woman In The Woods”

Friday, August 12

Disney Summer Magic Quest Father of the Bride Father of the Bride, part 2

In the second half of August, new Sing-Along movies will be added and new episodes of High School Musical will continue to be added: The Musical: The Series, but it doesn’t matter. What’s important is the first episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. There have been some questions regarding some potentially problematic CGI in She-Hulk, but somehow these questions will be put on hold. And besides potential technical problems, there are a lot of interesting things in this new series.

Then, on the last day of August, we will see the debut of the prequel “Rogue One: Star Wars: Stories” by Andor. As in the case of Obi-Wan Kenobi, the premiere will consist of two episodes, not one.

Wednesday, August 17th

Meet Spidey and his amazing friends (S2)Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney – Episode 1class Musical: Musical: TV Series – Episode 304 “Without Drama”

Friday, August 19th

Beauty and the Beast (1991) (Singing Version) Beauty and the Beast (2017) (Singing Version) A Tangled Story (Singing Version)

Wednesday, August 24

Blackish (S8) Chibi Tiny Tales (Shorts) (S2) High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Episode 305 “The Real Campers of Shallow Lake” She-Hulk: Attorney At Law – Episode 2

Friday, August 26

Doc Mcstaffins: Doc is 10 years old!

Wednesday, August 31

National Parks of America (S1) Europe from above (S2)Secrets of the Zoo: Below (S3)Andor – Episodes 1-2class Musical: Musical: TV Series – Episode 306 “Color War”Hulk Woman: Sworn Attorney – Episode 3