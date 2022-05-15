What we suspected about the sitcom that surpassed Friends in viewers

Friends is a sitcom that aired on the NBC broadcast network and ran for 10 seasons hitting fans’ screens until it concluded in 2004 with an impressive ratings. This really was not something strange, since the series managed to captivate the attention of millions of viewers around the world.

The hit series featured the story of a group of friends living in New York City named Monica Geller, Chandler Bing, Phoebe Buffay and Joey Tribbiani, who were later joined by Ross Geller and Rachel Green. The story began in the iconic cafe called Central Perk. The comedy was basically focused on his great journey navigating between friendship, good and bad times such as his triumphs, love, the past and the future.

Without a doubt, its 10 seasons were a total and resounding success that kept millions of fans hooked on their screens. The final episode of Friends aired on May 6, 2004, earning a ratings of 52.5 million viewers.

However, before Friends reached its emotional conclusion in 2004, there was another sitcom, the ending of which outscored the Central Perk friend group series. This program premiered in July 1989 and ended on May 14, 1998, when Friends had barely half of its career on the air. It’s about Seinfeld, the situation comedy that was broadcast for 9 seasons on NBC, and that brought together 4 friends named Jerry, Elaine, George and Kramer, played by Jerry Seinfeld, Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards in all your deliveries.

Seinfeld explored Jerry’s everyday life and his relationships with George, Elaine, and Kramer. And like the characters on Friends, they also lived in New York City and used to meet at different but low-end restaurants.

It is said that the day the final episode of Seinfeld was broadcast, the streets of several cities in the United States were almost empty between eight and ten at night, because fans were glued to their screens saying goodbye to the comedy. situation that made them laugh for almost a decade. It was the most watched episode in television history, ahead of the Friends finale, with 76 million viewers.