What We Suspect Why This Actress Turned Down The Role Of Rachel Green On Friends

With 10 seasons and 17 years since it ended, there is no doubt that the fame and success of Friends have endured over time for the enjoyment of several generations. If there is an iconic character from the show recognized as a fan favorite, it is undoubtedly that of Rachel Green thanks to the performance of Jennifer Aniston, who today is the brightest of the cast, although the story could have taken a completely different course than it was.

Although Friends launched the group of young artists made up of Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courtney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross), without Undoubtedly, Aniston was the one who has stood out the most over the years and the one who became the perfect example that although talent and preparation are important, sometimes being in the right place at the right time is also important. makes a big difference.

Today it would be impossible to think of Rachel Green from Friends without associating it with the image of Jennifer Aniston, however, the actress was very close to not playing the role because the producers of the NBC network show had offered it to her long before. From thinking of her to another young and equally talented actress named Jane Sibbett, who would later go on to play Ross’s first wife, Carol.

On several occasions Sibbet has shared in some interviews that it was true that the producers of Friends had originally offered her the role of Rachel before Aniston appeared on the horizon, but that by a stroke of fate the moment was not right for her. being able to accept it, so he ended up opting for a secondary role that did not have as much commitment to the project.

“I was pregnant at the time and honestly I don’t regret it, my God, there is no way anyone has come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel.”

“I was ready for another character. Although they wanted me to be Rachel, but I usually don’t tell because there’s no one who could have done it better than Jennifer Aniston.”

After Jane Sibbett did not accept the leading role, we were able to see her in the secondary character for which she also became very popular, that of Carol Willick, the ex-wife of Ross Geller (David Schwimmer) who leaves him for another woman and who discovers that she is pregnant with him. Although in the pilot who we see at first in the role is Anita Barone, she suddenly resigned so she left the door open for Jane to bring to life the Carol we all remember today.

Jane Sibbett played Carol in 15 episodes of the sitcom, opposite Jessica Hecht, who played Carol’s girlfriend (and later wife) Susan. Both actresses had the opportunity to be seen on Friends during its broadcast (from 1994 to 2004) and be part of its great success in audience levels and industry recognition with six Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe and a BAFTA, among others. much others.