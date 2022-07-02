What we know about the upcoming second season of the TV series “Kitchen at the crime Scene”

In May 2021, Fox introduced Crime Scene Kitchen, a new reality TV baking competition. The audience was delighted with the exploratory nature of the contest and tried to find out if there would be anything else. Almost a year later, they finally got the answer: Fox renewed “Kitchen at the Crime Scene” for a second season, and here’s what we know at the moment.

The show, hosted by Joel McHale, asks bakers to use clues from the “Kitchen at the Crime Scene” to recreate desserts cooked there. There are two rounds in each issue: dessert and demo. The team that is closest to determining the right dessert in the first round gets an additional hint in the demonstration round. Anyone who guesses the right dessert in the demo round will not be excluded. Bakers who guess incorrectly are judged by taste, and the one who showed the worst is sent home.

Related: Kitchen at the crime scene: the most epic failures before the quarterfinals

Most of all, the fans in the “Kitchen of the crime scene” liked to play the detectives themselves. Only two judges, Yolanda Gampp and Curtis Stone, know what desserts will be in each round. Thus, the audience guesses the dessert together with the participants, looking through the evidence left behind. While some of them are easy enough to understand, other Crime Kitchen clues turn out to be too difficult to unravel even for the best bakers.

Another element of the success of “Kitchen at the Crime Scene” was the cast. Joel is likely to return in the second season of “Kitchen at the Crime Scene” as a host, given that he is also considered a producer. Whether Yolanda and Curtis will continue to judge has yet to be confirmed. There is speculation that Curtis will not return due to his role as an Iron Chef in the Netflix series “Iron Chef: In Search of an Iron Legend.” However, the premiere of the reboot of “Iron Chef” will take place on June 15, which means that they probably completed filming a few months earlier. Thus, Curtis’ schedule may still allow him to appear in the “Kitchen at the Crime Scene”.

In general, the unique format of the game “Scavenger Hunt” from Crime Scene Kitchen delighted the audience, making them crave more. Fox’s order for the second season of “Kitchen at the Crime Scene” was accompanied by the announcement of their unscripted line-up. “Chef Next Level” has also been renewed for a second season, and “Hell’s Kitchen” will return for a 21st season.

The release date of the second season of “Kitchen at the crime Scene” has not yet been announced. Since the premiere of the first season took place at the end of May, there is speculation that fans may be rewarded with an early summer release. Without any confirmation, fans will have to wait patiently for new Crime Scene Kitchen updates.