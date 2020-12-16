What We Know About Season 7 Historical Drama

Starz, must deliver to fans Season 6 of the historical fantasy romance drama Outlander, which they have been waiting for several months.

As we already know, production of the sixth installment of Outlander was stopped in March due to the blockage generated by the coronavirus pandemic that is affecting the world.

Since then, the crew and cast have not returned to the Outlander film set. However, according to Hollywood Life, during an interview on the UK television show This Morning in November 2020, Sam Heughan said that they were preparing to return to work.

“We were supposed to start shooting in May. But we’re getting ready. We’ve had adaptations, we have scripts, we’re getting there. It’s such an epic show it’s taking a while to get there, but we’ll be back for Season 6.”

In this sense, it is very likely that the cast and crew of Outlander will begin filming from January 2021 under strict safety regulations and prevention protocols against any risk of contagion from the coronavirus. With this, the new installment could hit the screens in early 2022.

According to some recent reports, Starz and the production company have put together a safety plan to ensure Outlander comes to an end quickly, which is why fans are wondering if this could be the end.

Fans are clear that Season 6 will explore Diana Gabaldon’s writer ‘A Breath of Snow & Ashes’ and possibly ‘An Echo in the Bone’.

And it is that although nothing has been announced so far, there are chances that fans will see a season 7 of Outlander arrive, because there would be three books of the novel saga to be adapted to the screen, including An Echo in the Bone , Written in My Own Heart’s Blood, and the next one titled ‘Go Tell the Bees That I am Gone’.



