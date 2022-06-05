What We Know about Johnny Depp’s First Movie After Amber Heard’s Trial

Johnny Depp has emerged as the big winner in a defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. The jury sided with Depp and awarded him $15 million in compensation, but Heard has to pay only $10.35 million thanks to Virginia law. But now that the case is closed and all but a few questions have been answered, both actors can resume their careers. Here’s what we know about Depp’s first movie after the trial and what Heard has in the works.

Johnny Depp’s first film after the trial will be “Jeanne du Barry”.

Time will tell how Depp’s career will recover after the trial, but it looks like it will take time to get back to the state she was in. However, his connections may make Depp’s comeback path a little easier than Heard’s.

According to his IMDb profile, in Depp’s first film after the trial, he plays King Louis XV in the French film Jeanne du Barry. It tells the story of a peasant woman who becomes the mistress of the French king.

The film also stars Maiwenn (the Diva from The Fifth Element) in the title role, Louis Garrel, Pierre Richard and Noemi Lvowski. Maiwenn directs, and Why Not Productions finances. The small cast and scant information are not accidental. The film is still in preparation and the release date is unknown, but Why Not is still trying to shoot it.

“Jeanne du Barry” was put up for sale at the Cannes Film Festival.

So, we know that he has signed up for Jeanne du Barry, it seems to be Depp’s first film after the trial, and that it is in preparation. We also know that Why Not is trying to find additional funding and distribution.

According to Deadline, the film appeared on the market at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. The awards and star-studded screenings at Cannes dominate the news, but the market is arguably the biggest in the film industry. The Marché du Film website boasts of attracting 12,500 film industry representatives, showcasing 4,000 films from 121 countries and hosting 100 conferences over nine days.

Depp’s trial against Heard has not yet reached a verdict in Cannes, which could reduce the chances of Why Not selling Jeanne du Barry. The film is not listed in the production list on the Why Not website.

Depp’s latest project was the series “Dead Ends Impossible”.

The show “Jump Street, 21” marked the beginning of his career, but one day Depp said that he initially did not want to star in the series. However, until Jeanne du Barry is removed, Depp’s fans will have to be content with watching him on a small screen.

His latest work appeared in the series “Dead Ends Impossible”, and on his IMDB page it is indicated that he is working on a sequel to the series called “Dead Ends”.

Depp’s last feature film was “Minimata” in 2020, and his last film to receive good box office receipts was “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” in 2018.

Heard may have lost in court, but it looks like she’ll hit the big screen before Depp’s first post-trial movie hits theaters.

Amber Heard is working on several films

It may take some time before Depp’s first movie comes out after the trial, but Heard has a couple of films that are closer to release.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa and director James Wan have announced their intention to keep Heard in the film during the trial. According to IMDb, we should see the sequel in theaters on March 17, 2023.

According to her IMDb profile, Heard is starring in the movie “On Fire”, which is in the post-production stage. It lists another Heard film, “Run with Me,” which is in preparation, but there are no other details about this film.

