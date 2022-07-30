What we hope to see in the next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer

It’s time to release the main Pokemon game again. This time Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are scheduled for the end of 2022. After experimenting with the concept in Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, these two will be the first open-world entries in the Pokemon franchise. Combined with a seamless cooperative multiplayer mode and an open development framework, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet may be the most advanced iteration of Pokemon.

The only problem is that at the moment the emphasis is on “maybe”. Despite the fact that these games will be released in a few months, little is known about them. Fan hype has reached its highest level in recent years, but no trailer appears to capitalize on it. To make matters worse, leaks and rumors about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet got out of control in the summer. Fans may already know a lot about the game, or their expectations may be wrong. No one knows for sure, and it seems like another trailer should already be here. In connection with all the discussions about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there are a number of important details that should be clarified in the next trailer.

What is a trick for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

One of the most burning questions that Pokemon fans have is which new trick will determine the games of the 9th generation of Pokemon. Ever since Pokemon Black and White introduced rotation and triple battles, there has always been some kind of combat trick that appears for one or two generations before leaving. This includes the popular Mega Evolution, Z-Moves and Dynamaxing. It can be argued that the modified Pokemon Legends turn system is another one of them. Rumor has it that Scarlet and Violet will introduce a type change in the middle of the battle, possibly involving Pokemon that return or evolve into a future or past form.

This isn’t the only time-based trick fans are waiting for. There is also a lot of discussion about which trick will affect the field gameplay of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Time travel has become a popular theory again, and it has already been supported by the different aesthetics of the past and future of Pokemon professors and legendary boxes. The mechanics are ripe for solving puzzles and increasing the number of Pokemon that can be caught in one area. It is also suitable for players with different versions of the game playing in the same space, and can be used to allow Scarlet players to catch Pokemon exclusive to Violet, and vice versa. As it stands, players just have to wait and see what surprises these new Pokemon games have in store.

How will Pokemon Scarlet and Violet be arranged?

Speaking of time travel affecting the field, there is still some ambiguity about how Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will unfold. Presumably, players will be able to go out into the open world and even challenge gyms going out of order. This kind of control has never been in the hands of a player before, and while this is happening, other players can run around. How all these elements fit together is not yet clear, and fans are worried about how travel and progress will be organized. It would be nice to see a fragment of the player’s journey in the trailer.

This is partly due to rumors again, but it is also a real logistical problem. It’s not clear yet if gyms will actually scale with a player’s progress, so the likelihood that they’ll take on challenges ahead of their power curve and become too strong for the former is real. It is also unknown how geographical advancement will be limited, and whether it will be necessary to purchase traditional Helpful Machines or Ride Pokemon before parts of the open world really open. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be so different that they confuse fans who have been studying the Pokemon formula for decades. The demonstration is needed so that the whole community understands what they are getting into.

Refutation of rumors and confirmation of features

First of all, it would be nice to feel that the community has a clear idea of what is and what is not in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The main priority should be to confirm that the various leaks and rumors are true. One of the main rumors is the existence of convergent Pokemon or “regional fakes”. These Pokemon are different species that have developed some of the same traits as others. If this is really the last look at regional options, it would be nice to see it in action. There is also the issue of crystallized Pokemon, which was rumored to be another fighting trick that could improve one type of movement. There is so much misinformation right now that some of it needs to be refuted.