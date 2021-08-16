What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Wins Trailer; Season 4 is Coming!

What We Do in the Shadows: FX recently released an unreleased trailer for season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows. The vampire production, which returns on Sept. 2 with two episodes, has also been renewed for a 4th season on the network.

After a shocking ending featured at the end of Season 2, the group discovered that Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) was, in fact, a vampire killer. The revelation took everyone by surprise, given that the character resided in a house full of these supernatural creatures.

For that reason, in the new series of episodes, Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) will take their powers to another level, bringing them even closer to a bloodline from which most vampires descend.

Check out the full trailer:

It’s a game of…throne. Watch the official Season 3 trailer for #ShadowsFX, returning Thursday, Sept. 2nd on FX. Next Day #FXonHulu pic.twitter.com/cRRJLEXaLq — What We Do In The Shadows (@theshadowsfx) August 13, 2021

Based on these unique sequences, it’s possible that the audience will find more terrifying and at the same time hilarious elements during the 3rd season. On top of that, Colin is close to turning 100, which could spark some celebration in the future, and Nandor has been facing an identity crisis related to his eternal life.

What We Do in the Shadows: Learn about the Season 4 renewal

During the series’ renewal announcement, Nick Grad, President of Original Programming for FX Entertainment, stated that he was very excited about the production. “Fans can’t seem to get enough of What We Do in the Shadows and FX is ready to feed that appetite, preparing the series for another season,” he shared.

“We are hugely grateful to the creative team for the beautiful work, plus the extraordinary cast, who keep putting on a great show better every season,” he concluded.

It is worth remembering that the series is based on the homonymous film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, which addressed the nocturnal exploits of four vampires, together with a human – in this case, the main characters of the production.

So be sure to check it out! Season 3 of What We Do in the Shadows premieres in September.