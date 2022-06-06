“What We Do in the Shadows” renewed for Seasons 5 & 6

Vampires are returning, as FX extends “What We Do in the Shadows” for seasons 5 and 6. After the success of the critics of the eponymous pseudo-documentary film by Taika Waititi and Jermaine Clement about vampires, there was a lot of discussion about how this universe can live on. The vampire story continued in a new way thanks to the show What we Do in the Shadows, which debuted in 2019. As in the original film, the series focuses on a group of vampires living in New York City. The series “What we Do in the Shadows” received recognition during the first three seasons on the FX channel.

Currently, the network is preparing for the release of season 4 of the series “What we Do in the Shadows”, in which the cute vampire quartet Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadia (Natasha Demetriou), Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksh) return. ) — together with his human familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen). The story begins after the unexpected twists of the season 3 finale, when Colin Robinson returns as a baby and the band breaks up. In many ways, the end of season 3 of “What We Do in the Shadows” made viewers think about what the future holds for the show, although a fourth season has already been announced.

It’s now confirmed that the series and these characters aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. FX officially announced today the renewal of seasons 5 and 6 of What We Do in the Shadows. This news appeared about a month before the launch of Season 4 on FX and appeared on Hulu the next day. In the update “What we Do in the Shadows” it is reported that the series will soon appear on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the banner of Star in all other territories not available for FX and Hulu. Nick Grad, president of Original Programming at FX Entertainment, released the following statement regarding the news:

Our beloved Staten Island vampires have a lot of life left, and FX is very excited to dedicate itself to two additional seasons of this phenomenal series. “What We Do in the Shadows” is excellent at all levels: from the brilliant cast and amazing guest stars to producers, screenwriters, directors and crew. We can’t wait for everyone to enjoy season four, knowing that the next two are on the way.

On the eve of the 4th season of the series “What we Do in the Shadows”, this series became a huge hit for FX: in the first two seasons, it received 10 Emmy Award nominations, including one for best comedy series. “What We Do in the Shadows” also recently received a nomination for the Critics’ Choice Award in the category “Best Comedy Series” (plus two more nominations). The show’s critical acclaim and awards may continue to grow as season 3 of “What We Do In the Shadows” is currently eligible for Emmy consideration. Experts expect that he will receive another nomination “Outstanding Comedy Series”, while some actors are also considered contenders for recognition.

Unsurprisingly, based on the show’s strong praise and fan base, seasons 5 and 6 of “What We Do in the Shadows” are now confirmed. It also gives fans the opportunity to truly enjoy the fourth season without fear that it could potentially be the end of the stories of Lazlo, Naji, Nandor, Colin Robinson and Guillermo. These vampires (and one vampire killer) will continue to have fun for years to come, ensuring that “What We Do in the Shadows” will have plenty of opportunities to tell its funny and heartfelt story.