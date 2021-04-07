What We Do In The Shadows: Producers Suggest Return

A character loved and already known by fans should return for the 3rd season of What We Do in the Shadows. Who confirmed the information were the executive producers of the series, Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson.

Who will return to the show?

Part of the cast and executive producers recently participated in a digital panel at PaleyFest LA. At the time, Simms declined to give details of the new season’s plot, but confirmed the return of a character that fans “know and love”. Despite not saying who is coming back, the producer made it clear that it will not be Simon the Devious (Nick Kroll).

The production has an extensive list of supporting actors who could return for a few more chapters. One of the fans’ guesses is Jenna’s return (Beanie Feldstein), but the actress is currently filming American Crime Story as Monica Lewinsky, so she may not have time to dedicate herself to another show.

Another good bet is Jeff Suckler (Jake McDorman), Nadja’s reincarnated lover (Natasia Demetriou) who died and revived several times during the 1st season. In the second year, the character appeared only once and his arc was unfinished within the series.

Other production news

But this is not the only novelty in the 3rd year of What We Do in the Shadows. In a series panel at the end of last year, Simms and Robinson gave some details about the new episodes.

According to them, we can look forward to more of Nandor’s (Kayvan Novak) love and sex life, a surprise birthday party for Colin (Mark Proksch) and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) dealing with the aftermath of last season’s shocking massacre. In addition, we must also be introduced to new supernatural creatures, such as hellhounds and gargoyles.

The 3rd season of What We Do in the Shadows has no premiere yet.