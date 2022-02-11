What We Do in The Shadows Is The New The Office, But With Vampires (Review)

What We Do in The Shadows: The series universe is full of people who love The Office, and who, 9 years after the end of their favorite comedy, are still orphans of a comedy show in the same vein. It’s hard to explain why the North American version of The Office is so funny – the most common answer is to say it just is.

But if we pay attention, we will see that the series starring Steve Carell has some very specific characteristics. Firstly, the well-designed characters: the troubled Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson), a kiss-ass who lives in a parallel world; the couple Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer), the only “normal” in an environment full of strange employees; and, of course, the priceless Michael Scott, who has a clearly distorted (and megalomaniacal) self-image. This is added to a sharp text and a handpicked work environment: a mediocre office, just like so many companies spread across the United States and the rest of the world.

I open the text with this comment because I believe that we, the orphans of The Office, may have finally found a new program to call our own. And amazingly: the characters are vampires, and the mockumentary format (which plays with the idea of ​​a fake documentary) is the same.

I’m talking about the pearl called What we do in the shadows, a comedy on the FX channel, currently in its third season. It’s a show that gives us a kind of fun very similar to The Office: a good laugh based on seeing the embarrassment experienced by somewhat ridiculous people.

It has to be said that What we do in the shadows has a rather gritty premise: it takes vampires – who we often watch in horror movies or even dramas – into humor. If we normally cling to them because of their seductive, experienced character, the fact is that it is possible to have vampires who are all of these and, at the same time, are quite pathetic.

This is the case of the four irresistible vampires from What we do in the shadows. Three of them hail from Europe and, after centuries of glorious living, end up on Staten Island, New York, on a mission to establish vampiric hegemony in the so-called New World – but in practice, they barely manage to clean their own house. .

A House of Unusual Vampires

The first is Nandor (Kayvan Novak, British actor of Iranian descent), a former warrior – nicknamed “Nandor the Relentless” – but who, in his domestic life, depends on his “family” (as the human helpers of vampires) for pretty much everything.

Then comes the excited couple formed by the Englishman Laszlo (Matt Berry) and the Greek Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), who live a kind of open marriage: he acted as a “vampire porn actor” in the past and she is always after her old ones. reincarnated lovers (mostly in quite unattractive humans).

Finally, the icing on the cake is in the fourth vampire, Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch), always mentioned by first and last name, which is a kind of aggregate of the house, where he lives in a small room in the basement. The construction of this character is fantastic: he is an “energy vampire”. This means that Colin Robinson doesn’t drink blood, but feeds on other people’s energy, which he sucks through his boredom, with very long random conversations that no one can stand. His victims even tend to fall asleep when Colin Robinson starts his rant.

This character is impeccable, as he makes fun of corporate environments, as in The Office. That’s because Colin Robinson spends his days working in boring offices where he does nothing, but can suck the boredom out of colleagues who are forced to be there. His annoyance serves as the perfect counterpoint to the lecherous vampires he shares a house with, and makes us wonder how many Colin Robinsons we’ve come across in our lives. He is, in some ways, Dwight Schrute from What we do in the shadows. Including, Mark Proksch participated in some episodes of The Office, when he played an assistant to … Dwight Schrute!

embarrassing mood

Virtually every episode of the three seasons of What we do in the shadows is priceless – especially, of course, for anyone who appreciates this kind of half-embarrassing, half-debauched humor that makes fun of a lot. The first target, of course, is the myth itself surrounding vampires as higher subjects than humans.

In the series, Nandor, Lazslo and Nadja are the exact counterpoint of everything you’d expect from vampires: they’re lazy, self-serving and a little silly. Some of the best jokes come from their interactions with the “familiar” (actually, an unpaid employee) Guillermo (Harvey Guillen), a jack-of-all-trades who gravitates towards bosses in the expectation that, one day, he will also become a vampire. Clearly, he’s being tricked: Guillermo has been attending to his master for 11 years and has never had the expected return.

Guillermo, who is Latino, ends up symbolizing a universe of underemployed people exploited by a “vampire” that can be understood as the United States itself and its American dream. The character is very rich, and his arc has some great plot twists. Over the seasons, he discovers (by accident!) that he is descended from Van Helsing, the famous vampire hunter who appears in Bram Stocker’s novel Dracula. From then on, Guillermo’s “vocation” began to confront his permanent submission to his bosses.

The creators

What we do in the shadows is originally a 2014 film. What we do in the shadows is a mockumentary-style comedy written, directed and starring New Zealanders Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi (who also directed Jojo Rabbit) . The film became a cult following, and opened up the opportunity for the creators to film a pilot of a series for FX, which became a hit.

Clement and Waititi are the two minds at the head of the series, but they left the main characters to the five excellent actors, a very wise choice. Still, the directors make ends meet as members of the Vampiric Council, a kind of vampire union that regulates the activities carried out by them.

Finally, I emphasize that one of the great insights of the script for What we do in the shadows is that it dialogues all the time with other products of this vampiric universe – including cameos from actors who have incorporated the “immortals” in other films.

In one of the best episodes of the first season, the vampires are summoned to a Council meeting in which Tilda Swinton (from Lovers Forever), Paul Reubens (from Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Danny Trejo (from A Drink in the hell), Evan Rachel Wood (True Blood) and even Wesley Snipes, from Blade – The Vampire Hunter, who participates via a Zoom call (on a pretty bad internet connection, by the way).

So once again I recommend: if you miss The Office, give What we do in the shadows a try. I guarantee you won’t regret it.