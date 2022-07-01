What we do in “Shadows” Producers talk about a big mistake that they had to fix at the last minute several times

When it comes to fantasy and sci-fi shows that last several seasons, it makes sense that one thing that becomes exponentially difficult over time is following the established rules. Fans are paying attention to details more than ever in the history of television, so writers should be careful not to create circumstances that contradict ideas from earlier episodes. For example, in the amazing original FX series “What We Do in the Shadows” there is a problem that they have repeatedly encountered and had to change at the last minute: vampire characters cry out for the name of God or Jesus Christ.

In the season 1 episode “Citizenship”, Nandor (Kayvan Novak) faces difficulties in obtaining American citizenship due to the need to pronounce the Oath of Allegiance, which contains the phrase “under God”. Saying the name of the deity causes the vampire’s mouth to burst into flames, and according to writers/producers Paul Simms and Stephanie Robinson, this detail has caused a last-minute panic at reading tables since this detail became canon.

Speaking during a virtual press event earlier this month dedicated to the upcoming 4th season of “What We Do in the Shadows,” the filmmakers explained:

Paul Simms: When it comes to rules, we spend as much time discussing vampire rules as we do discussing documentary rules, enforcing them and making sure everything is filmed the way it can be filmed in a documentary…

Stephanie Robinson: Continuing to study the seasons, I feel that sometimes you forget. There were a few episodes where we were sitting at a table, having read that we were going to shoot, and there were a couple of “gods” — in the dialogue one of our vampires says “god” or “Jesus”, which doesn’t really matter… no, and that we had to cross out and make sure that we we won’t end up shooting, because it was found that their mouths caught fire.

It’s hard to imagine that any author of “What We Do in the Shadows” writes scripts for scenes in which vampires go out into the daylight or look at themselves in the mirror (rules that have been popularized by decades of vampire folklore), but missteps are understandable when it comes to minute rules that were specifically introduced the show.

However, this is the kind of detail that the staff is always keen to catch because otherwise it inspires all sorts of picky comments on social media when an episode airs. Fortunately, this does not prevent the screenwriters from introducing even more rules into the What We Do In The Shadows universe, such as the bizarre detail they investigated related to the obsession of vampires with counting grains of scattered rice.

Having to stay up to date on these details is tricky, but Paul Simms added that there is at least one advantage to having some rules that are second nature to the audience. As an example, he mentioned scenes where vampires appear in a stranger’s house:

The only thing that’s gotten a little easier is that at this stage of the series after four seasons, if vampires are in someone’s house, you can just assume they were officially invited and it just didn’t happen on camera. I think at the beginning of the season we always say, “We have to show this on camera.” They say: “Can I come in?” and the man says: “You can cross my threshold.”

Vampire lovers all over the world should start to worry, as there are only a few weeks left until the 4th season of “What We Do in the Shadows”, and the premiere of two episodes is scheduled for July 12. Fans will be able to stream them by subscription on Hulu the next day. after their debut on FX. Now is definitely the time to invest, as the network has already extended the brilliant horror series for two more seasons.

To learn more about what will be on the small screen in the coming months, check out our TV program for 2022.