What was the reason Grace died in Tommy’s arms

Grace Burgess (Annabelle Wallis) was featured in Peaky Blinders as an undercover agent for the Birmingham Police. Her job was to get information about Tommy Shelby’s (Cillian Murphy) dealings, despite having feelings for him.

When she found out, she fled and when she returned, she Grace was married to American Clive Macmillan (Henry Garrett). However, in the third season of Peaky Blinders, Clive died by suicide, prompting Grace and Tommy to reunite.

Since the tragic night of Peaky Blinders, Tommy has not been the same, still crying for Grace. He married Lizzie Stark (Natasha O’Keeffe) and had another child with her, but her marriage is strained as he continues to cry.

Lizzie used to be a prostitute that Tommy used to go with after WWI. She was also briefly engaged to John Shelby (Joe Cole) until she learned of her relationship with brother Tommy in Peaky Blinders.

In season three, her new love interest was Angel Changretta (Pedro Caxade). The Shelby brothers didn’t want her to get involved with a rival gang, so to warn Angel that the Peaky Blinders burn down her restaurant.

Angel’s father, Vicente Changretta (Kenneth Colley), went to meet John and Arthur Shelby Jr (Paul Anderson) to ask for an explanation. He insisted that Angel would like whoever he wanted, but John kept insulting Vincent from Peaky Blinders.

He then publicly bragged about how he could get John killed, but this later led to the Peaky Blinders retaliating and Angel was brutally murdered. Unfortunately for Tommy, this was the reason Grace was shot.

To get revenge, Vicente ordered an Italian assassin to assassinate Tommy at the Peaky Blinders benefit event. But when the killer got closer, Grace got in his way and ended up getting the bullet.