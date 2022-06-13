What was the first season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” remembered for

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been broadcast on the Bravo channel since 2010, and despite the fact that the series has already had 14 seasons, the 1st season of RHOBH remains one of the most memorable. The sixth edition of “Real Housewives” presented to the audience Kyle Richards, Kyle’s sister Kim Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Taylor Armstrong, Camille Grammer and Adrienne Malouf. The cameras not only focused on their rich personal and professional lives in one of the most expensive areas of California, but also followed their complex and complicated relationships with each other.

Twelve years have passed since the debut of the first season of RHOBH, and although some things have remained the same, a lot has changed. Kyle is the only remaining housewife of OG, although Camille has continued to appear over the years. The 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is currently unfolding, now stars Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Erica Jane, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Sutton Strack and Diane Jenkins.

The first season of RHOBH, from overly dramatic to unintentionally funny moments, has always remained a favorite among viewers. In many ways, the first season of RHOBH has established itself as one of the most memorable seasons of The Real Housewives series. Here are the moments that the fans remembered:

Housewives had a real relationship

It’s not uncommon for new housewives on RHOBH to get to know at least one actor before joining him, and part of what made the first season of RHOBH so exciting was that the women had strong connections before the show. Kim and Kyle aren’t the first siblings to appear on The Real Housewives (see Teresa and Joe Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey), but their complicated relationship has added another layer to the show. Kyle and Lisa had been friends for years prior to the first season of RHOBH, which made the fact that their friendship eventually ended in season 9 of RHOBH even worse. Another naturally occurring dynamic was Kyle and Camille’s feud, which reached one of its peaks when Kyle told Camille that she was “such a damn liar!”

The drama was genuine

Since the original Housewives of RHOBH had a complicated relationship in real life, some of the most dramatic moments in the first season were so shocking that it became uncomfortable to look at them. Kyle and Kim’s infamous final fight in the limo (in which Kyle called Kim an alcoholic) not only affected their relationship for many years, but also irreversibly changed the path of RHOBH. Camilla and Kelsey Grammer’s tense marriage was also uncomfortable to watch, especially after Camilla announced their divorce at the end of season 1. While most of the fights in the later seasons of RHOBH were resolved with little real-world consequences, the conflicts of the 1st season of RHOBH had life consequences. changing the impact on housewives.

Fans were introduced to Allison Dubois

When Camilla invited all the women to dinner, housewives (and viewers) didn’t expect one of RHOBH’s most iconic and quotable moments to happen. Camille invited her friend, psychic Allison Dubois, to join the group, and Kyle brought with him, according to Camille, the “morally spoiled” Faye Resnick. While Camilla, Kyle, Faye, Taylor and Kim all ended up arguing with the other actors, Allison outshone everyone with her e-cigarette. She also made a prediction that Kyle’s husband, Mauricio Umanski, “will never satisfy her emotionally.” RHOBH was the basis for several popular memes, such as “The Woman Screaming at the Cat,” based on Taylor’s nervous breakdown in the second season, but Allison’s bizarre appearance at Camilla’s chaotic dinner was the first real meme of the series.