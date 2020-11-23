What was RM doing at the Hyundai Gallery in Seoul?

BTS’s RM was seen taking a tour of the Hyundai Gallery in Seoul. Here we tell you all the details!

Namjoon is an art lover in all its expressions, the BTS musician attended an exhibition by South Korean artist Kim Tschang Yeul at the Hyundai Gallery, located in the city of Seoul, the idol of Big Hit wrote a special letter to the creator .

Artists are often inspired by and have influences from other creators. BTS’s musical works are based on books, novels, short stories, legends and theories of different world-famous scholars.

RM at Hyundai of Seoul

RM is one of the K-pop band members who most follows various artists such as writers, painters, novelists, illustrators, and sculptors who help her expand her worldview.

A few days ago, Kim Namjoon was seen at the popular Hyundai art gallery, the rapper from ‘ON’ went to the place to enjoy the exhibition ‘The Road’, an exhibition by South Korean painter Kim Tschang Yeul.

RM wrote a letter to Kim Tschang Yeul

The leader of BTS was very moved by the paintings that adorned the exhibition, as it is a series of paintings that have very deep meaning and values ​​for the interpreter of ‘HOME’.

