What Tron Identity can Take and Improve from Digimon Survive

At the D23 Expo, Disney announced an unexpected collaboration with Bithell Games to create a new game called Tron: Identity. The game is a visual novel that could turn the unique Tron universe into an exciting game, but for this it needs to overcome several traps. There are a few lessons he can learn from the recent visual novel Digimon Survive, which has some important points to be a good representative of the genre, but lacks others. The release of Tron: Identity is scheduled for 2023, and although not much is known about the gameplay, the new storyline has certain prospects that should serve as a good omen for the visual novel.

Tron: Identity is a story—driven adventure game created by Mike Bithell, the head of Bithell Games. The visual novel style should suit the franchise very well, as it has a history of comic books and physical visual novels. A new, original storyline created for the game takes the player into the atmosphere of films about the Throne. 20 years after Kevin Flynn was released from the server, unprecedented crimes are taking place on another Network. According to the plot, the player enters the Network as a program for solving crimes Query and proceeds to solve the mystery.

Plot and characters in Tron: Identity

From the very beginning, it seems obvious that Bithell Games is creating a deep story that fits with the larger Tron ecosystem and respects its predecessors. As with Digimon Survive, the storyline should be at the center of the experience. While good storytelling is key, Tron: Identity should avoid overly long non-interactive episodes. As a style, a visual novel can offer exciting transitions and fillers, which allows you to create new progress in other forms, rather than just a passive experience similar to a movie.

Characters need to have depth, and this is where Disney is an important partner of Bithell Games. Although there will be no characters from the films in “Tron: Identification”, there are many opportunities for the development of fascinating personalities. As in Digimon Survive, the player needs not only to feel part of the story, but also to feel the presence of non-player characters. A multifaceted, complex and diverse set of characters allows players to relate to the narrative — there are no completely clean, polished people in real life either.

It can also provide excellent interactive options that not only add to the player’s freedom of action, but also increase the value of the replay. Giving the characters multiple individual stories can create a wider universe without affecting the size of the material world. However, Tron: Identity should try to avoid creating flat mutual understanding systems, such as the obvious Digimon Survive karma system, which turn into a click-through experience. Speaking of the tangible world, it should become the main asset of Tron: Identity. Giving the game more open-world features than Digimon Survive would make it more appealing to the player. While the adventure of the visual novel is not connected to the open world, and narrowing the player is important, too linear a solution can alienate the player from interaction.