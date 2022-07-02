What to expect from The Sims 4 “High School Years” expansion

Maxis’ latest game in the long-running Sims franchise, The Sims 4, may not have received the most positive response at launch, but the developer has been working over the years to keep releasing updates for the base game. At first, fans felt that The Sims 4 was missing some key features, and it was launched with a bunch of bugs and problems that players were unlikely to like in the newest Sims game. However, in the eight years since The Sims 4 was released, several free fixes, new content and additional features have been released for it, which have improved the base game and provided the Sims experience expected by fans.

In addition to these numerous updates, The Sims 4 has followed its predecessors by releasing a number of different expansion packs covering everything from running a business to becoming a famous actor. With content that ranges from supernatural creatures to summer vacations, The Sims 4 offers players a wide range of adventures after launch. Now it’s time for the next set of add-ons, thanks to the latest announcement from EA and Maxis, who have unveiled The Sims 4: High School Years add-on with a new trailer and a release date of July 28.

Return to school

High school can be a very important period in people’s lives, and The Sims 4 strives to bring its own special kind of life simulation to this experience. Players will be able to experience the ups and downs associated with getting an education, attending classes and juggling extracurricular activities while trying to navigate the drama-packed halls of high school. There will be pleasant little things, for example, personalization of the locker or hanging out in the cafeteria between lessons, and also players will be able to relax with friends on the school grounds, skip lessons or fool around.

There is nothing more iconic in high school than a prom, so of course The Sims 4 will give gamers the opportunity to fulfill their own “proposal” and bring their love to the dance. In addition to the age-old tradition of awkward dancing in the school gym and hitting the punch bowl when the teacher turns the other way, The Sims 4 will also include a graduation ceremony with robes and hats made of building cardboard. Players will be able to choose which clubs to join, who to be friends with and how they want to shape their school experience, struggling with hormones and unfair curfews. There will also be weekly exams, practice sessions that should be avoided, and the opportunity to go on a date to the Plumbite Pier amusement park between school classes.

Additional Sims 4 Content

As with every Sims add-on, there will be new items and outfits that will make the Sims unique. The Sims 4 collaborated with the Depop app for the fashion market to bring designs created by real sellers into the game, giving the latest addition another level of fashion and customization. Sims will also be able to earn money by choosing and selling clothes to the local ThrifTea thrift store and cafe, or using their influence as a stylist to become a Simfluencer.

High school years will also bring changes to the base game, including body hair that will grow back over time. Players will have to make sure their Sims have their hair cut if they want to keep it sleek and sleek, or they can adopt body hair with a more natural aesthetic. Gamers will also be able to decorate their teen’s bedroom by decorating the walls with posters or expressing their style with various decorations. Sims will be able to sit cross-legged on their beds or have pillow fights with friends as the game adds more ways to communicate and live the life of an anxious teenager.

The Sims 4 is already available for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S.