Over the past five years, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has undergone minor changes. For the nine main games, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has remained virtually unchanged, going all the way from Assassin’s Creed 2007 to Assassin’s Creed Syndicate 2015. Although some new mechanics were introduced along the way, and the story and characters changed between each entry, for the most part the formula remained virtually unchanged, and fans began to get tired of it. After a two-year hiatus, the franchise returned with Assassin’s Creed Origins, a completely redesigned series with role-playing elements and new combat mechanics.

Since then, the Assassin’s Creed franchise has been building on this new foundation, releasing two new games in the same style. But the future of the franchise is a little unclear right now, and nothing is known about what will officially happen next in the multi-year series of stealth fighters. However, just a month ago, during the live broadcast of Assassin’s Creed 15th Anniversary, Ubisoft announced that the future of the Assassin’s Creed franchise would be revealed in September, during another anniversary event. Right now, fan speculation is rampant about what might be revealed in September.

What to expect from the September Assassin’s Creed event?

Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed event in September may bring a number of revelations, each of which means completely different things for the franchise as a whole. The most likely announcement is a new game called Assassin’s Creed Rift. At the moment, the only information available about Assassin’s Creed Rift is information obtained from leaks or reports from industry insiders, so fans should take all this information with a grain of salt.

According to leaks and reports, Assassin’s Creed Rift, as it is now called, will be the next major part of the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Apparently, Rift was originally developed as an addition to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but the project had so much potential that it was upgraded to the status of a full-fledged game. However, because of this, Assassin’s Creed Rift will also presumably be a much smaller experience than the last few AC games, with more emphasis on stealth gameplay than open-world exploration. The Rift is supposed to follow Basim ibn Ishaq, one of the central characters of Valhalla, as he travels through the Middle East. Although none of this has been officially confirmed yet, over the past year or so, information about this game has leaked heavily, with a number of sources confirming each other’s reports.

While Assassin’s Creed Rift will be the next major part of the Ubisoft franchise and therefore will be the most likely opening at the September event, it is also possible that several other games will be announced. Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a game that has been leaked and reported on almost as much as the Rift, may be fully revealed at the September event. According to the leaks, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be a multi-year project with a live service that will link new releases.

At the moment, it’s pretty unclear exactly what kind of Assassin’s Creed Infinity will be. According to a Bloomberg report, this won’t be a full-fledged master record. Instead, Assassin’s Creed Infinity will act as a platform that links together other games, with an ever-evolving gameplay and narrative achieved through a constant stream of updates, just like other live-service games such as Fortnite or Apex Legends.

The potential of Assassin’s Creed Infinity is huge. New historical eras, new characters and new stories can be easily added to the franchise through this platform, and the amount of content that can be added may be enough to attract a whole new set of fans. On top of that, AC Infinity could be used as a testing ground for new game mechanics, giving fans the opportunity to tell directly which mechanics work or don’t work for the series. Assassin’s Creed Infinity can become one of the most unique games with online services if Ubisoft realizes this potential and implements it.

The latest announcement that could be on the cards for the September Assassin’s Creed event is a remake of the first game. Just last month, some keen-eyed fans thought that the footage from the original AC game used during the live broadcast dedicated to the 15th anniversary looked much better than it should have. This has led some to believe that Ubisoft will soon announce a remaster or remake of the original 2007 Assassin’s Creed to complete the 15th anniversary celebration. Although this is based on pure speculation and rumors, a remaster or remake of the original game would not be completely inappropriate, as Ubisoft has previously remastered other games in the series.

Why is the September Assassin’s Creed Event So Important

This September event is very important for the Assassin’s Creed brand as a whole.