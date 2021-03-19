What to expect from the new iPad Pro 2021

Apple is due to launch new tablets at an event on March 23 and, last Wednesday (17), Bloomberg reported possible news about the upcoming iPad Pro 2021. But we will have relevant news this year for the device. Find out what we hope to see in these new devices:

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new line of professional tablets will receive modest hardware upgrades, without many changes to its chassis, but providing a huge improvement in its performance.

Supposedly, the new iPad Pro models will not have innovative screen formats, maintaining the already known sizes of 11 “and 12.9”, without many changes in their design as well. However, the main novelty for its presentation would be the presence of mini-LED technology on its display, capable of offering greater brightness and contrast. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the change should arrive “at least” for the largest model of the tablet.

For its performance, without much detail, Bloomberg says that the new iPad Pro will have an “improved processor, at the level of the fastest M1 present in the last MacBook Air”. Thus, it is possible to assume that its performance will have a considerable gain, in addition to also improving the use and compatibility of iOS applications in the system.

Finally, the publication suggests that the new iPad Pro will have a Thunderbolt input, with superior technology and a higher data transfer rate, while maintaining the same USB-C format as the previous model. The implementation of this feature would further expand the tablet’s versatility, allowing the connection of several types of external accessories, such as portable screens, for example.

With no official release date announced, rumors suggest that the iPad Pro will be unveiled soon during a digital event on March 23, next Tuesday. In this sense, Bloomberg also reinforces the information and says that the new tablet model will be available to users as early as next April.