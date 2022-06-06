What to expect from the new iOS 16 Lock Screen for iPhone

At the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, a new lock screen interface for iOS 16 was introduced, which surprisingly changes the appearance of the iPhone. The lock screen is displayed when the iPhone wakes up, and is displayed several times a day. With the advent of updates, there will be no need to fully unlock the iPhone, as more information will be available.

At the Apple WWDC event, the biggest annual changes to iOS and other Apple operating systems are announced. However, it is important to keep in mind that these are only preliminary versions, and the full version will not appear until the fall of 2022. The idea is to give developers the opportunity to learn about new features and start planning their use. applications can be updated to take advantage of new features.

In iOS 16, the iPhone will be able to add widgets to the lock screen. This makes it much easier to view the necessary information without opening the app and unlocking the iPhone. Quickly check the weather, keep your finger on the pulse of the stock market or track the level of activity during the day from the iPhone lock screen will save a lot of time. Third-party developers will be able to use this feature via the WidgetKit API, so it may take quite a bit of time before all popular applications receive lock screen widgets for iOS 16. This is just the beginning, and other lock screen improvements have been announced. , making it one of the most noticeable changes in many years.

Photos and notifications of the iOS 16 lock screen

iOS 16 also introduces a new kind of photos on the lock screen. The cool depth effect that appears on the Apple Watch when time floats behind an object comes to the iPhone as well. It’s very attractive and looks even better on the big screen than on the Apple Watch. Users can also change the font of the clock, and filter effects can be applied to photos, providing many small details of personalization. Live weather wallpapers are animated and can display lightning strikes during rain. This is a new kind of lock screen.

Notifications are also animated in iOS 16, rolling from the bottom in an interesting way. Live Activity is a new notification style for time—dependent information, such as sports scores, workouts, and other scheduled events. In addition, the iPhone music player will be a Live Activity and has playback controls on the lock screen. Apple has also moved focus controls to the iPhone lock screen, making this feature more convenient to use.