What to Expect from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga at the Disney and Marvel Games Exhibition

Released back in April, the Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga has become one of the most anticipated games of the year, combining the entire main Star Wars saga into one nostalgic, charming and daring new Lego adventure. For the most part, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga lived up to the hype by offering the most extensive and technically impressive Lego game to date, but for some missions the quality didn’t quite match its iconic predecessors. However, in general, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is a good game, and despite its huge scale, fans want even more.

While the LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga game combined all nine major Star Wars films, as well as more than 300 playable characters and 24 huge biomes of the planet, some fans still saw room for improvement. For example, there were no special missions in the Star Wars spin-offs, but only a nod through some character packs from the expansion. With the presentation of the Disney and Marvel showcase games taking place next month, and the appearance of Lego Star Wars confirmed, these fans can finally fulfill their wish.

What to expect from Lego Star Wars: The appearance of the Skywalker Saga at the exhibition

Announced a few weeks ago, Marvel and Disney will hold their own demonstration of the games on September 9th. “Midnight Suns”, “Disney’s Valley of Fairy Light”, “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga”. “LEGO Star Wars”, “DLC”, “The Skywalker Saga”.

The most likely announcement of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga during the Disney and Marvel Games showcase is that the game will receive a new wave of downloadable content packages for the characters. The last few character packs in the expansion have added some Clone Wars characters, Rogue One, Inedible and Mandalorian to the game, so it’s likely that potential new downloadable content will follow suit by adding some characters from the recently released Obi-Wan Kenobi show. . It may also happen that several more “Clone Wars” characters will come into the game and, perhaps, even someone like Cal Kestis from “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order”.

While it’s much more likely that any upcoming LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga DLC will be some form of character sets, since it’s much easier to develop, TT Games may surprise fans and announce a larger expansion. Some new missions based on some offshoots of Star Wars, such as Rogue One and Solo, could be an opportunity for expansion and maybe even a new planet to explore with it.

To really surprise fans, TT Games may even announce a large-scale Clone Wars expansion that will adapt all seven seasons of the show and add new planets to the game, such as Ryloth, Christophsis and Toydaria. Of course, this hypothetical of the DLC connector will also add a lot of Clone Wars characters to the game, as well as those who have already got into the main game. Some new space vehicles and large ships will also fit perfectly into this addition, for example, the flagship of General Grevius “Sinister”.

Of course, this is all just speculation. Although the probability that more DLC character packs will be announced is much higher than any large-scale expansions that add new missions and planets, it is important for fans to moderate their expectations, no matter what.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.