What to Expect from Huawei’s IFA 2020 Event?

Huawei plans to hold an event at IFA 2020 on September 3, and new products such as the Mate 40 flagship family, the Kirin 9000 processor, are expected to come to light at the event.

IFA 2020, which will be the event of IFA, one of the largest consumer electronics fairs in the world, will open its doors to visitors on September 3-5. Chinese consumer electronics Huawei is among the companies that will take part in IFA 2020, and Huawei may be one of the companies that attract the most attention with the products it will introduce.

When we look at the representative poster shared by Huawei for the IFA event, we see that the entire Huawei ecosystem takes place, from TV to smart phone, from wireless headset to laptop. Moreover, the product range is expected to expand further at the event that the company will hold at IFA 2020.

5nm Kirin 9000 could be introduced at IFA 2020

Huawei is expected to introduce the next generation mobile processor, Kirin 9000, at IFA 2020, which is scheduled to take place on September 3. The first time it appears in a commercial product with the Huawei Mate 40 series, it will likely power the Huawei and Honor flagships in 2021, including the Kirin 9000 and P50.

Speaking of Mate 40; It is said that the new generation flagship family, the Mate 40 series, is likely to be introduced at Huawei’s event in Berlin. There is still no exact information on this issue, but the fact that the Galaxy Note 20 has already been introduced, the iPhone 12 launch is also delayed by a few weeks, making IFA 2020 a magnificent scene for Huawei to introduce its new flagship.

Huawei Mate 40 pro concept designs

Honor, the sub-brand of Huawei, will hold the IFA 2020 event on September 4. Unlike Huawei, Honor is not expected to introduce any smartphones at the event. Instead, Honor branded new wearable technology products and next-generation tablets are likely to be on the scene at IFA 2020. In addition, Huawei may launch the global launch of some of its products, which have so far been sold only in China, at IFA 2020.

By the way; It is stated that Kirin 9000, which will be Huawei’s next generation flagship processor, will be produced in the 5nm process of TSMC. ARM-based processors will come with an internal 5G modem. Huawei’s new flagship family, Mate 40, will be introduced in three different models, namely Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro +.

Huawei Mate 40 series could be introduced at IFA 2020

According to rumors, Huawei has collaborated with LG Display and BOE for the screens of its new flagships. Although the displays have an OLED panel, they will only offer a 90Hz screen refresh rate. It is stated that the smartphones, which are stated to come with a 50 MP main camera, will have a battery of 4300 mAh, 4600 mAh and 5000 mAh, respectively, from the lowest model to the top model.



