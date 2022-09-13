What to Expect from Division 2 Year 5

Ubisoft held a Forward presentation on September 10, 2022, at which much was revealed and teased for The Division. Ubisoft specifically touched upon the medium-term plans related to the end of the 4th year and the obligations to release the content of the 5th year of The Division 2.

The Division 2 was originally released on March 12, 2019 in a pretty rough state. While the game had a wealth of game content, an abundance of weapons, equipment, agent abilities, and an impressive open world map in a recovering Washington, D.C., The Division 2 also had annoying bugs and progress issues reported by numerous fans that interfered with a smooth game. launch. Fortunately, The Division 2 has changed a lot since then, and Ubisoft Forward has shed light on how the game will develop further.

The Division 2: What we know about the 4th and 5th year content

The first major addition to the content for the game was the expansion Warlords of New York, which was released almost a year after the launch on March 3, 2020. This well-known expansion brought agents back to New York to hunt down a Division 1 antagonist and rogue agent. , by Aaron Keener, adding to the loot pool and updating the progression system. There was little new content in the 3rd year of The Division, and instead the developers decided to re-launch the old seasons of Division 2 content, trying to prepare for an update at the end of 2021 with new content. Instead, this content will be delayed after the announcement in October 2021.

There was a 17-month hiatus before new content was released in season 9 of The Division 2: Hidden Alliance, which was released on May 12, 2022 and caused fan recognition. Ubisoft hopes to continue this momentum with Season 10: Price Power, which is coming out on September 13, 2022, and its yet-to-be-named 11th season. This was announced by the developer of The Division 2 community Daria Ilyina during the Forward demonstration. that the developers are “committed and have started work on The Division Year 5”. After this announcement and glimpses of what will be in the 10th and 11th seasons of The Division 2, nothing more was said.

The upcoming 10th season promises to introduce additional difficulty modes for “Countdown” and “Fortified Area”, as well as various changes in the quality of life in the game. It is reported that the 11th season will continue the history of The Division, introducing new Manhunt goals and a completely new PvE mode, according to Ubisoft. One of the last major additions to the game was the Expertise equipment improvement system. This allowed players to continually improve their weapons, equipment, and skills, as well as create skill levels for all items, prolonging the life of The Division 2 and advancing gameplay between content releases. Ubisoft will publish additional information about the 11th and 5th season throughout the year.

If Ubisoft hopes to keep its fans in The Division 2, it has already taken a big step in this direction by updating the next two seasons and announcing that the content of the 5th year is already being developed. However, fans have stated that they would have liked more substantial releases rivaling the size of Warlords of New York, as originally intended, indicated in the vague Division 2 timeline released by Ubisoft in May 2021. If this had happened, the old fans would have returned to the game en masse, and would also have aroused the interest of potential new players.

Despite this, given that the last seasons, which contained releases of new content, were in smaller numbers, there is a good chance that Ubisoft will continue to release small updates for the game in the foreseeable future. Despite this, the game still has loyal fans, and many praise the constant improvements in the plot and narrative presentation in The Division 2, thanks to which the narrative throughout the missions seems more integral than in the first game.

The Division 2 is now available on PC, PS4, PS5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.