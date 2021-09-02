What to expect from AirPods 3: Here are all the leaks!

Apple has been waiting for a long time to announce the AirPods 3 headphones. During this period, many rumors emerged. Here are all the leaks…

It is said that Apple’s AirPods 3 will be introduced with the iPhone 13s. On top of these rumors, we’re putting together the consistent leaks that have come out so far. Let’s point out that all the rumors and leaks in our news come from analysts and various sources. There is no official statement about the product yet.

AirPods 3 will come with a short and wide charging case

When we take a look at the design of AirPods 3, we see that it will look more like AirPods Pro. It is said to come with a shorter body and a larger in-ear shell. In addition, the charging case is similar to the Pro model. However, it is shorter and wider.

There is no definite information about whether there are silicone tips on the headphones or not.

There is no indication that the earphones will have any in-ear silicone tips. Because there is no free space for them in the charging case of the device. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed last year that the third-generation AirPods will have replaceable eartips like the AirPods Pro. However, when we look at the render images, we come to the conclusion that this leak is open to question.

The chip to be used in the third generation AirPods will offer better efficiency

The next-generation wireless chip, which replaces the Apple H1 headphone chip, seems to be the same as expected to come to the second-generation AirPods Pro. According to the incoming leaks; It will offer better efficiency, longer range and better performance.

The feature designed to prevent discomfort in the ears of users when they use it for a long time will also be included in AirPods 3. The perforated air pressure system design on the ventilation side was inspired by AirPods Pro.

Will have Qi wireless charging option

There are also various studies to avoid the need to upgrade to a higher spec charging case. In this regard, Apple will prefer the box with the option of Qi wireless charging. Better sound quality and better battery life than the new generation AirPods are also within expectations. However, there has been no leak or official statement about this yet.

In order for the entry-level AirPods to differ from the Pro model, it is expected to give up high-end features such as Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency. This shows why the in-ear silicone tips are not included in the box. Of course, there is also a good development. It is stated that a pressure reducing system will be included in the AirPods 3 model.

Kuo shows 2021 as the release date

Finally, Ming-Chi Kuo, who came to the agenda with important leaks on the release date, showed the year 2021 for AirPods 3. Recent rumors show the dates as September 14. Apart from this, it excited those who were waiting by showing the year 2022 for the Pro model.

What do you guys think about AirPods 3? What are your expectations from the device? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section.