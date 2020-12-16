What to do when the ‘phone is offline’ notification appears?

The phone connection constantly fails on WhatsApp Web, so now we will show you how to solve this problem to continue sending messages.

The connection between WhatsApp for mobiles with PC or Mac has made life easier for thousands of users, because through WhatsApp Web they can respond to the messages that arrive on the platform without any problem.

Also, sometimes the connection between devices is lost, so an orange window appears that warns us when the phone connection fails, and now we will tell you what to do when this happens on your device.

Phone connection failure in WhatsApp Web

On more than one occasion, due to the quality of the internet, whether through data or wifi, the connection between the phone and the WhatsApp computer fails, something that has stressed more than one user, especially when it happens constantly .

The problem with this failure is that the user cannot send or receive messages until the connection is reestablished, and in case of updating the page where WhatsApp Web is, all unsent messages are deleted indefinitely.

Likewise, it can be tested by opening a page in another window to verify if the connection failure comes from your pc or mac, and if not, it could be the phone directly from the main WhatsApp application.

Options to recover the signal in WhatsApp Web

If the fault is in the phone, one of the options is to close the session and try to enter again through the scanning of the QR code of the platform, which if successful you can continue using WhatsApp Web without problems.

On the other hand, the problem could have its origin in the lack of storage space of the WhatsApp app, which can be eliminated in the settings menu by emptying the cache or stopping the application.



