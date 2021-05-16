What To Do If Your Apple Watch Gets Wet

Apple Watch: The combination of water + wearables has always been disastrous. But let’s put ourselves on the worst for a moment: you wear your Apple Watch and you have bathed with it, or you have been splashed or fallen on a surface full of water -sink, water, bathtub-, what do you do?

Apple Watch and water

The Apple Watch is waterproof, but it is not waterproof. For example, you can wear and use the watch while exercising (it can be exposed to sweat), in the rain, and while washing your hands. As for the resistance, it depends on the model you have:

– Apple Watch Series 1 and Apple Watch (1st generation) are resistant to water and splashes, but submerging is not recommended.

– Apple Watch Series 2 and later can be used for shallow water activities, such as swimming in the pool or in the ocean. However, Apple Watch Series 2 and later should not be used for diving, waterskiing, or activities involving high-speed water impacts or deep dives.

What to do if the Apple Watch gets water

According to Apple, if the Apple Watch has gotten wet and the speaker isn’t sounding properly, you shouldn’t insert anything into the openings, such as the microphone or speaker ports. Also, do not shake the watch to get the water out. According to Apple, “let the Apple Watch charge overnight”, because that “could accelerate the evaporation process” by heating up the terminal.

On Apple Watch Series 3 and later, barometric altimeter measurements may be less accurate if water reaches the air outlet (for example, while swimming), but “normal altimeter performance returns once the water has evaporated ”.