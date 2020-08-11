What to do if the iPhone alerts you that it has liquid inside

Water and technology have never been good friends. With the growing importance of smartphones, manufacturers have begun to apply elements to meet standards with IP68 certification. But still, what happens if the iPhone falls into the water? Or if we get an alert on the mobile screen that there is liquid in the Lightning port when we are going to charge the mobile?

Well, it depends on the model, because the iPhone from 7, that is to say XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are resistant to water, splashes and to dust, and according to Apple “they have been subjected to tests in controlled laboratory conditions.”

The water resistance of the iPhone X

IPhone XS and iPhone XS Max are rated IP68 from IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 2 meters for a maximum of 30 minutes). IPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, and iPhone 7 Plus are rated IP67 from IEC standard 60529 (maximum depth of 1 meter for maximum 30 minutes).

Splash, water and dust resistance is not permanent and may decrease as a result of regular use. The warranty does not cover liquid damage. IPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR are resistant to accidental spills of common liquids such as soda, beer, coffee, tea, and juice. In the event of a spill, wash the affected area with tap water, then clean and dry your iPhone.

What to do if the iPhone gets wet or falls into water

If a liquid other than water splashes on your iPhone, wash the affected area with tap water.

Then clean the iPhone with a soft, lint-free cloth, such as a lens cloth.

Check that the iPhone is dry before opening the SIM tray.

To dry the iPhone:

– Gently tap your hand with the Lightning connector facing down to remove the liquid

– Leave the iPhone in a dry area where there is some current. By directing cool air directly to the Lightning connector with a fan, you will help your iPhone dry faster.

– Do not dry iPhone with an external heat source or insert foreign objects, such as a cotton swab or paper towel, into the Lightning connector.

– Do not put the iPhone in a bag of rice. Although it is an advisable trick to dry a wet electronic device, according to Apple “the small particles of rice could damage the iPhone.”

How to charge a wet iPhone

If the iPhone has been exposed to liquids, disconnect all cables and do not charge the device until it is completely dry. Wait a minimum of 5 hours to recharge iPhone with a Lightning connector cable or connect to a Lightning accessory. To charge iPhone wirelessly, use a clean, lint-free cloth, such as a lens cloth. Make sure the iPhone is dry before placing it on a compatible wireless charging mat.

Finally, check for water on the microphone or speaker: place the iPhone with the speaker face down on a lint-free cloth to see if the water comes out. If water enters the port it could degrade the performance of the speaker or microphone until it evaporates completely. Dry the iPhone following the instructions above.



