What Time Prey Releases on Hulu

That’s how long Prey has been releasing on Hulu. The Predator franchise has struggled to find its footing since Arnold Schwarzenegger helped launch the series in 1987. Sequels, reboots and crossovers with “Alien” were made without much success. After 2018’s Predator failed to revive the franchise, and Disney took control of intellectual property after acquiring 20th Century, it was eventually announced that a prequel film, Prey, was in development, which explores a completely different side of the franchise’s mythology.

The action of the film “Prey”, shot by Dan Trachtenberg from 10 Cloverfield Lane, takes place in the 1700s and shows one of the first encounters of Predators with humanity. The main characters of the film come from the Comanche people, where one of the well-trained Indian female fighters named Naru (Amber Midtander) comes face to face with a deadly alien. A new setting and a look at the encounter with the Predator helped to create a lot of interesting things in Prey, which received very positive reviews.

Date and time Prey was released on Hulu

The official release date is August 5, 2022. The fifth Predator movie is being released on Hulu, one of Disney’s streaming services, for those who live in the United States. The exact release time of Prey on Hulu has been confirmed: 12:00 Pacific Standard Time / 3:00 Eastern Standard Time / 7:00 GMT. This is the standard release time of Hulu originals, meaning subscribers will be able to watch the movie at any time after that. The release of Prey also means that all Predator movies are available for streaming on Hulu.

Why Prey is Coming Out on Hulu and Not in Theaters

Disney’s decision to release Prey on Hulu has raised many questions. Although the action franchise is well known, Predator films have never become box office hits. Predator 2018 is actually the most profitable game in the series, grossing just $160 million worldwide. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Disney decided to release Prey on Hulu rather than in theaters. Now the film has a chance to become a hit on the streaming service, instead of possibly debuting in theaters and failing to justify the box office. Prey will also be released on Disney+ Hotstar in India, Star+ in Latin America and on Disney+ in other international territories.

There’s another potential reason why Disney is releasing Prey on Hulu rather than in theaters. According to Puck News, Disney’s deal with Fox meant inheriting the studio’s previous deals, which stated that certain theatrical films were first shown on HBO or HBO Max. This is contrary to what Disney wants, since the release of Prey in theaters would mean that the film’s streaming debut could help its competition in HBO Max. Releasing the movie directly on Hulu bypasses these deals, which means that Disney’s streaming services are the only place where people can watch the new Predator movie. Now, if Prey is attractive enough to attract new subscribers, they will switch to Hulu.