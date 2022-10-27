The animated series “Big Mouth”, created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, will return to Netflix tomorrow (October 28) with a sixth season.

In the series, the characters continued to cope with puberty, overcoming the growing pains of young love and life with the help of imaginary “hormonal monsters”.

What time is the 6th season of the TV series “Big Mouth” coming out on Netflix?

The sixth season will touch on the topic of family in its various aspects and will appear on Netflix at 8:00 Moscow time on October 28. Although there has been no official confirmation of how many episodes there will be in the new season, traditionally the “Big Mouth” consists of 10 episodes per show.

Is there a trailer?

As shown in the trailer released before season six, students will learn some big secrets about their families through the results of their DNA tests, deal with insecurities and jealousy by welcoming new siblings into their homes, and go through the typical mill of teenage embarrassment both at home and at school. Some of the storylines from the side series “Shots” will also be transferred to “Big Mouth”, including the fact that Maury is pregnant with Connie’s baby.

Guest voice actors in the new season will be Adam Levine from Maroon 5, Brian Tyree Henry, Chris O’Dowd, Ed Helms, Ira Glass, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Capaldi, Steve-O from Weirdos and Tyler, the Creator. Kroll, John Mulaney, Jesse Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Ayo Edebiri, Maya Rudolph, Fred Armisen and Jordan Peele will return to their regular roles in the series.

Previous guests will also return to the series, including Ali Wong, Chelsea Peretti, Andrew Rannells, Chloe Fineman from SNL, Jenny Slate, Kristen Schaal, Mark Duplass, Natasha Lyoni, Tandive Newton and others.

In April, Netflix renewed the series “Big Mouth” for a seventh season. At the same time, it was revealed that the additional series “Frames” was also renewed for a second season after the first aired earlier this year.