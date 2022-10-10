What time does Netflix release new episodes? Is there a pattern you can follow?

There is no doubt that Netflix is one of the best streaming OTT services in the world. It boasts an impressive catalog of timeless movies and shows, while wowing us with exciting new releases. In addition, there is no other platform whose originals are as popular as Netflix originals. Yes, we are talking about “stranger things.”

In addition, Netflix has a variety of content, unlike any other streamer. This allows its viewers to enjoy content from different countries. While the streaming giant used to release all episodes of the series at once, it is now gradually switching to a weekly episode format. What makes fans wonder what time Netflix releases new series?

What time are the new episodes coming to Netflix?

Episodes of shows like Money Heist, Squid Game and Stranger Things have lost all their episodes in one go. However, the season finale of “Stranger Things” consisted of two parts. Netflix has been following this overeating model for more than a decade. However, with the increasing competition, OTT Mughal is making some changes.

Series releasing episodes every week create more buzz on social media. Take, for example, doramas. When it comes to dramas, Netflix releases two episodes a week. And in the time interval between the previous episode and the release of the next one, the Kdrama community goes crazy.

Fans have flooded social media with fan edits and theories about what will happen in the next episode. And while watching the entire series in one go can be fun, nothing beats the feeling of excitement trying to decipher a thirty-second preview.

If you want to know more about why Netflix is changing its proven overeating model, click here. This change made fans wonder what time Netflix releases new episodes to watch them as soon as possible. New episodes on Netflix are released at 12:00 Pacific Time. However, there is another catch. If the Netflix series you are waiting for is not original in your country, then the new series will be available at 12:00 local time.

