What the new Fable Game can Learn from Skyrim

Fans were relieved to learn that the Fable series is still alive and well after the closure of Lionhead Studios and the cancellation of Fable Legends, but it remains to be seen whether the next game will match its predecessors. While the upcoming Fable has given players a brief glimpse of what they can expect from a fantasy role-playing game, there are still a lot of questions surrounding the next installment. With so many mysteries surrounding the future of Fable, many hope that the developer will turn to other popular games in this genre, such as The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim from Bethesda, to get inspiration.

It may have been an exciting announcement when the next Fable was confirmed, but some fans are concerned about the developer’s choice. Playground Games may be responsible for the popular Forza Horizon series, but this will be its first non-racing game. While players were confident that the game was in safe hands, a newcomer to the fantasy genre should definitely turn to older games to help shape the game when it comes to developing Fable.

Lots of content

The Bethesda Elder Scrolls series has been a fan favorite franchise for many years, but Skyrim remains an outstanding game for many players. Despite the fact that the game was released in 2011, it still has a dedicated fan base and a large number of players, thanks in no small part to an active community of modders and incredible replayability. Skyrim is ideal for content saturation, whether it’s areas to explore, quests to complete, or knowledge to dive into.

Subsequent Skyrim releases have also made improvements, extending the life of the title and making necessary changes over time. While this may not be relevant for the upcoming Fable, it may ensure that it maintains Skyrim’s high standard for additional content after launch. Expansions are a great way to get players back into the game after they’ve completed it, and Skyrim had plenty of significant additions that gamers could sink their teeth into. Fable should take care not only that there is something to do in the main game, but also that it has several major extensions.

Detailed and attractive settings

One of the main directions of Skyrim is research. The settings in the game are detailed, interesting and diverse, and research is always rewarded and encouraged when players explore the vast game world. Like many other games in the Elder Scrolls series, Skyrim is full of deep and in some cases amazing knowledge that gamers can discover. He expands on the games that came before him in the series in a pleasant and exciting way, and Fable can do the same. This may be a reboot of the franchise, but it can take a lot from previous Fable games to help tie it into the series, while creating a new world with unique characters.

Epic battles and fun encounters

A fascinating plot, fascinating quests and an interesting setting can be important aspects of a role-playing game, but the game may face harsh criticism if it does not have a good combat system. Combat is a key aspect of gameplay, and if it’s clunky, boring, or too difficult, it can alienate players. Many consider Skyrim one of the best games in the Elder Scrolls series when it comes to the combat system, and this is because it not only gives pleasure, but also offers gamers many opportunities to destroy enemies. It’s complicated, but not too complicated, diverse, but not seemingly random, and fun, but not frivolous, with the right balance in almost all aspects.

Fights and enemy types can also be a big part of Fable’s success. Previous Fable games offered good combinations of magic and melee, as well as some ranged combat options, but some players found this somewhat simplistic. This fits the style of Fable games with their cheeky humor and slightly whimsical design, but it can also be combined with more complex systems to make the fight challenging and memorable.

Fable is in development for PC and Xbox Series X/S.