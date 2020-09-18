What the latest situation in gold prices? 18 September

Last minute developments regarding gold prices are closely followed by the investors. Well, on Friday, September 18, 2020, how much are gold prices today? How many lira was gold on Friday, September 18, 2020? What’s the latest in the rest of the gold and cryptocurrency market? Here are the current and live gold prices on September 18, 2020 …

Ounce Price of Gold on Friday, September 18, 2020

As of now, an ounce of gold is being bought and sold at 14,643.20 liras, with a change of -0.13% in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the price of gold is traded at $ 1,951.33 against the US dollar and at € 1,648.28 against the euro.

What is Gold? Where is it used?

Gold, which has been at the top of the precious metals and even commodities used by people since the first periods of history, has been and continues to be a demanded metal in every period due to its intactness, scarcity and shine. Elements such as gold, silver and copper with atomic number Z = 79, atomic weight M = 196,967, symbol Au are found in column BI of the chart.

Its luster, scarcity and relatively easy processing make gold an attractive metal. For this reason, gold has been used as jewelery throughout history. Although the dosage is in grams, gold is used as food and beverage, as an investment tool, as medicine and in the industrial field.



