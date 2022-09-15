What the “Hunted Hogsmeade Shop” quest from “Hogwarts Legacy” might entail

On September 14, Sony held a State of Play event, where they talked about some long-awaited games. “The Legacy of Hogwarts”, which Harry Potter fans were looking forward to, faced delays, and now its release is scheduled for 2023. During the appearance of the “Hogwarts Legacy” at the State of Play event, it was revealed that PlayStation players will receive an exclusive quest revolving around Madame Mason, who owns a strange shop in Hogsmeade.

An exclusive quest can explore many things, including the history of Hogsmeade, related to the Goblin Uprisings. The trailer suggests that gamers will probably be dealing with dark magic, which seems to be a fairly common force in the “Legacy of Hogwarts.” Pre-orders for the upcoming game are already available, and among the releases there is a collector’s edition that has a magic wand floating in the air.

The legacy of Hogwarts and the haunted shop in Hogsmeade

During the last State of Play event, gamers got another look at the legacy of Hogwarts. Like the previous trailers, the latter suggests that the upcoming game will be filled with dark magic and sinister secrets. The players met a new character named Madame Mason, who owns a shop in Hogsmeade. She hopes to sell the store, although the deal she is offering looks suspicious. It turns out that Madame Mason was unlucky with her last tenants, and it is assumed that dark magic is operating in the house.

To learn more about Madame Mason and her mysterious shop, gamers will have to purchase Hogwarts Legacy on PS4 or PS5, since the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest is exclusive to PlayStation. The quest includes an additional dungeon, a set of cosmetics for the shopkeeper and an in-game Hogsmeade store, which players will presumably explore. The exclusive quest makes the PlayStation version of the game very tempting, especially for gamers interested in dark magic, and suggests that the ultimate Hogwarts Legacy experience could be on PlayStation.

What can the “Ghost Shop in Hogsmeade” quest be about?

It is not yet known why Madame Mason was so unlucky with her previous tenants, although such situations are not uncommon in the wizarding world. It is known that during Harry Potter’s studies at Hogwarts, he discovers that many believe that the position of defense against the dark arts teacher is cursed, since those who hold this position rarely stay longer than a year. The reason for this remains unclear, although it may be the result of dark magic, and it has been suggested that Voldemort jinxed the job after Dumbledore denied him the position. Similar types of dark magic may be involved in the upcoming quest, and players may face the fact that they will have to overcome strong curses.

The quest can also be used to study the history of Hogsmeade. Hogsmeade was founded by Hengist of Woodcroft around the same time as Hogwarts. The village is usually depicted as a picturesque place with quaint shops and thatched houses, although some dark events have taken place there. In 1612, Hogsmeade served as the headquarters for wizards during the Goblin Rebellion, and when another goblin rebellion is brewing in the Hogwarts Legacy, Hogsmeade may come into play again. Ideally, the quest could also shed light on the origins of Hogsmeade, its culture and how it developed a close relationship with Hogwarts.

Hogwarts Legacy wasn’t the only game presented, and gamers will see many more exciting games coming soon. In particular, God of War Ragnarok concluded the show with a story trailer that showed the fighting, as well as what players can expect in the next stage of the adventures of Kratos and Atreus. It looks like this is the most epic record and it will see the clash of the gods.

Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled to be released on February 10, 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. A Nintendo Switch port is also planned.