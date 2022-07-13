What the hell is wrong with Thor: love and screaming goats of thunder?

Warning! SPOILERS for the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

Over the years, Marvel has given viewers a few surprises on the big screen, but few of them have been as eccentric as the screaming goats in “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Although Taika Waititi’s second film about Thor received mixed critical reviews, it still surpassed Thor: Ragnarok at the box office, perhaps partly due to Waititi’s trademark sense of humor. But the question remains who exactly Waititi or the original comics about Thor themselves gave the audience screaming goats on the screen this summer.

At the beginning of the film, King Yakan (Stephen Curry) presented Thor with goats for saving the people of the planet Indigarr from an external threat. Throughout the movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the horses of the God of Thunder howled across the screen. While Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was fighting to stop the killer of the gods, Gorr the butcher god (Christian Bale), along with his ex Jane Foster/Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and the Korgom (Taika Waititi), the goats behaved as assistants and transport of the group.

Their excited shouting was incredibly funny, but it could also be argued that after the point it became too loud. Thus, viewers also debated whether they were an additional comic relief or just a distraction from the rest of “Thor: Love and Thunder.” However, the actual origin of goats is more than a climax.

Why “Thor: Goats of love and thunder scream”?

While the Cry of Thor’s Goats: Love and Thunder found its amazing inspiration in Taylor Swift, the animals themselves can be explained by Marvel history and Norse mythology. Although these goats are not specifically named in “Love and Thunder”, they have appeared several times in comics, first appearing in 1976. But their first appearance in literature is much older and dates back to the “Hymiskviða” of the Prose Edda. in the 12th century. However, their screams are completely the invention of Taika Waititi, a continuation of his extravagant and sometimes excessive comedic style.

Thor: Goats of love and thunder owe their origin to Taylor Swift

According to an interview with Waititi, the screaming goats from “Thor 4” can thank Taylor Swift and her 2012 film “I Knew You Were in Trouble” for their origin story from the film. While “Thor: Love and Thunder” was released 10 years after the song was originally released, an internet meme about a goat screaming to Swift’s chorus has survived a decade. Apparently, a postproduction worker rediscovered the goat meme and added a soundtrack to one of the goat animation updates, and Waititi liked it so much that the joke got into the movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder Goats in Marvel comics?

Although there are many unanswered questions in Torah: Love and Thunder, the horses of God are not among them. Thor’s loyal goats have been by his side since they were introduced in Thor Annual #5 in 1976. Their various adventures include Thor’s initial taming of two animals at Loki’s suggestion in Journey Into Mystery #623 and a journey to Hel and Haven, the first in Thor #365 and the second in Original Sin #5.1. One of the goats, Gnashing, even spent some time with the Punisher in Punisher Kill Krew.

Thanks to its screaming goats, Thor: Love and Thunder can now claim an influence spanning centuries, from ancient poetry to modern music, and all of this is fully consistent with its comic book origins. While this joke may annoy some viewers, it does encapsulate the Easter eggs from the Thor movie, the Marvel references, and the eclectic influences that make comics, and especially Thor, as quirky as they are. In this case, it is appropriate that the same tone prevails in Waititi’s latest contribution to the Torah film series.

